Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2021 - 01 Guest Faculty Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Assam University Silchar invites eligible candidates for the recruitment of 01 Guest Faculty vacancies, Apply Now!

Assam University

  |  26 March 2021 8:48 AM GMT

Assam University released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Guest Faculty Job Vacancy in Silchar. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Assam University job 2021.

Assam University Silchar Job Recruitment 2021

A Walk-in-interview will be held on 05-04-2021 at 2:30 pm at the office of the Head, Department of & Engineering, Assam University, Silchar for 01 post of Guest Faculty. Assam University Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Assam University Silchar Job Opening

About Assam University Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Guest Faculty

Job Location

Silchar, Assam

No.of Posts

01 Post

Salary

Rs. 50,000/-Per Month

Last Date

05/04/2021

Application Fees

N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Guest Faculty Post:

First Class Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering (Engg.) & Technology

Teaching, research industrial and or Professional experience in a reputed organization;

Paper presented at-Conferences and/or in refereed journals.

How to Apply for Assam University Job Opening 2021:

Eligible Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with dully filled in application form and self attested copies of all the supprting documents. No TA/DA shall paid for attending the walk-in-interview.

Address: Head, Department of & Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

Selection Process for Guest Faculty Vacancy:

The selection process of Assam University Guest Faculty job vacancies will be based on either a written exam/interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam University, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

