LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2021 - 14 Senior Resident Vacancy, Latest Jobs

LGB REGIONAL INSTITUTE OF MENTAL HEALTH (LGBRIMH) Tezpur released latest job notification for the recruitment of 14 Senior Resident job vacancy in Tezpur. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on LGBRIMH Tezpur job vacancy 2021.

LGBRIMH Tezpur Job Recruitment 2021

A walk in interview for filling up of a few posts of Senior Resident in Psychiatry (7posts)/ Neurology (02 post)/ Microbiology (01 posts)/ Pathology (01 post)/Radiology (02 posts)/ Anesthesiology (01 post) in the Pay Level (L-11) with starting pay of Rs. 67,700/-p.m. plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under Residency Scheme of the Institute. Present as well as vacancies likely to occur are also taken into account. LGBRIMH Tezpur Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

LGBRIMH Tezpur Job Opening About LGBRIMH Tezpur Job Requirement Details Post Name Senior Resident Job Location Tezpur, Assam No.of Posts 14 Posts Salary Rs. 67,700/-Per Month Last Date 09/04/2021 Age Limit Maximum 37 years with relaxation applicable for SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (3 years) as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfares letter No.S.1 1014/01/2017-ME-I dated 28.01.2019.

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Posts:

MBBS degree and PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution/ University.

Registration under MCI or State Council.

How to Apply for LGBRIMH Job Opening 2021:

Eligible and interested candidates are requested to appear with all relevant original testimonials/BIO-DATA attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph and report to the Administrative Officer by 10 AM sharp on 09.04.2021. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing in the interview. The crucial date for reckoning the Age limit, Educational Qualification and other requirements shall be the date of the interview.

Address: LGBRIMH TEZPUR, 784001, ASSAM

Selection Process for Senior Resident Vacancy:

The Selection Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by LGBRIMH Tezpur, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.







