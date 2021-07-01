 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2021 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University invites candidates for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Apply Now!

Tezpur University

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-01T18:05:08+05:30

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2021.

Tezpur University Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts

01

Location

Tezpur, Assam

Salary

Rs. 31,000/- Per Month+ HRA

Last Date

14/07/2021

Age

28 years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at the Tezpur University, the candidate Should have a Master's degree (M.Sc. / M.Tech) in Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Computer Science / IT / Physics / Mathematics / Statistics with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate and having qualification in NET/GATE.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria send their applications in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificates of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) through email to Dr. Anupam Nath Jha (anjha@tezu.ernet.in) on or before 14th July 2021.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Tezpur University

City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Latest Jobs in Assam: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career

Tags: Tezpur University Tezpur University Recruitment Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy Jobs in Assam Jobs in Tezpur Assam Job Openings JRF Jobs in Assam 
Categories: Jobs in Assam Jobs JRF Jobs in Assam Jobs in Tezpur Private jobs in Assam Private Colleges Jobs in Assam University Jobs in Assam 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X