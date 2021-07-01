Tezpur University Recruitment 2021 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2021.
Tezpur University Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Tezpur University Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts
01
Location
Tezpur, Assam
Salary
Rs. 31,000/- Per Month+ HRA
Last Date
14/07/2021
Age
28 years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at the Tezpur University, the candidate Should have a Master's degree (M.Sc. / M.Tech) in Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Computer Science / IT / Physics / Mathematics / Statistics with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate and having qualification in NET/GATE.
How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria send their applications in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificates of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) through email to Dr. Anupam Nath Jha (anjha@tezu.ernet.in) on or before 14th July 2021.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Tezpur University
