 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 02 Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati invites candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy Jobs in Assam, Apply Now!

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 02 Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-01T17:58:22+05:30

Indian Institute of Technology released latest job notification for the recruitment of 02 Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IIT-G job vacancy 2021.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based positions. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Openings

About IIT Guwahati Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Assistant Project Scientist

Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

No. of Posts

01 Post

01 Post

Project Name

Conversion of WP to WA

Cognitive interfaces for software engineering with multimodal brain imaging

Salary

Rs. 21000–1100–32000

Rs. 31000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit

No Age Limit

Job Location

Guwahati, Assam

Last date

Assistant Project Scientist: 7th July

Junior Research Fellow (GATE): 10th July

Application Fee

N/A

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy:

Post NameEducational Qualification

Assistant Project Scientist

Bachelor's Degree in Science/Humanities/Engineering. Candidate with prior experience in biomass conversion technology is desirable

Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

M.E./M.Tech. in Biomedical Engineering / Computer Science / Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Biotechnology with GATE score. Knowledge of any programming languages like Matlab, C++ and JavaScript is desirable. Understanding of Digital Signal Processing or Neural Engineering will be an advantage.

How to Apply for IIT Guwahati Job Opening 2021:

Assistant Project Scientist : Candidates are required to send their application/CV to the Principal Investigator giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E–mail, Google Meet/MS Teams Id by email to tamalb@iitg.ac.in on or before 5:00 PM of 7th July, 2021. Shortlisted Candidates will be called for online interview through e–mail which will also contain details of Online Platform.

Junior Research Fellow ( GATE) : Candidates need to apply via e–mail to cngupta@iitg.ac.in along with an application letter and a CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, transcripts and grade sheets, contact address, phone number, Gmail id etc. The subject line of the e–mail should be "Application for the post of JRF". The deadline for application is 10th July, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be sent details and schedule of the online interview. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview, reference letter and submitted application material.

For any clarification, contact: Dr. Cota Navin Gupta (Principal Investigator)

Email: cngupta@iitg.ac.in

Phone:7578007447

Website: www.iitg.ac.in/cngupta

Selection Procedure for Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Job Vacancy:

For the post of Assistant Project Scientist:

An online interview will be held on 8th July 2021 from 11 AM onwards over Google Meet / MS Team

For the post of JRF vacancy:

An online interview will be held on 13th July 2021 from 11 AM onwards over Google Meet.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here Link-1 and Link-2

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast India
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur

Latest Assam Job Openings: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career

Tags: IIT Guwahati Recruitment Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy IIT Jobs Indian Institute of Technology Assam Career Jobs in Assam Jobs in Guwahati 
Categories: Jobs in Assam Jobs JRF Jobs in Guwahati JRF Jobs in Assam Private Jobs in Guwahati 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X