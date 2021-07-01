IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 02 Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Indian Institute of Technology released latest job notification for the recruitment of 02 Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IIT-G job vacancy 2021.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based positions. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Openings About IIT Guwahati Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Project Scientist Junior Research Fellow (GATE) No. of Posts 01 Post 01 Post Project Name Conversion of WP to WA

Cognitive interfaces for software engineering with multimodal brain imaging

Salary Rs. 21000–1100–32000

Rs. 31000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit No Age Limit Job Location Guwahati, Assam Last date Assistant Project Scientist: 7th July Junior Research Fellow (GATE): 10th July Application Fee N/A

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification Assistant Project Scientist Bachelor's Degree in Science/Humanities/Engineering. Candidate with prior experience in biomass conversion technology is desirable Junior Research Fellow (GATE) M.E./M.Tech. in Biomedical Engineering / Computer Science / Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Biotechnology with GATE score. Knowledge of any programming languages like Matlab, C++ and JavaScript is desirable. Understanding of Digital Signal Processing or Neural Engineering will be an advantage.

How to Apply for IIT Guwahati Job Opening 2021:

Assistant Project Scientist : Candidates are required to send their application/CV to the Principal Investigator giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E–mail, Google Meet/MS Teams Id by email to tamalb@iitg.ac.in on or before 5:00 PM of 7th July, 2021. Shortlisted Candidates will be called for online interview through e–mail which will also contain details of Online Platform.

Junior Research Fellow ( GATE) : Candidates need to apply via e–mail to cngupta@iitg.ac.in along with an application letter and a CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, transcripts and grade sheets, contact address, phone number, Gmail id etc. The subject line of the e–mail should be "Application for the post of JRF". The deadline for application is 10th July, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be sent details and schedule of the online interview. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview, reference letter and submitted application material.

For any clarification, contact: Dr. Cota Navin Gupta (Principal Investigator)

Email: cngupta@iitg.ac.in

Phone:7578007447

Website: www.iitg.ac.in/cngupta

Selection Procedure for Assistant Project Scientist / JRF Job Vacancy:

For the post of Assistant Project Scientist:

An online interview will be held on 8th July 2021 from 11 AM onwards over Google Meet / MS Team

For the post of JRF vacancy:

An online interview will be held on 13th July 2021 from 11 AM onwards over Google Meet.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here Link-1 and Link-2

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

