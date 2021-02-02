Kendriya Vidyalaya Golaghat Job Recruitment 2021- 7 TGT, PGT & PRT Teacher Vacancy, Job Openings

KV Golaghat TGT & PGT Golaghat Job Recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Golaghat has invited applications for the post of Teacher with intent to conduct a walk-in-interviews for recruiting candidates for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, PRTs, & Computer Instructor. Interested and suitable candidates can apply for the given positions.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (K.V) Golaghat is going to hold a walk-in-interview for the candidates getting recruited for the following posts of Teacher/ Nurse and Counselor jobs which are to take place on 8th February 2021. The Candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis for the academic session 2021-2022. Interested candidates can check all the job details prescribed below.

Name Of Posts: PGTs, TGTs, PRTs, Computer Instructor
No. of Posts: 2, 2, 2, 1
Date of Interview: 8th February 2021
Job Type: Contractual Basis
Job Location: KV Golaghat, Chelengi, Assam

Education Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the posts:

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for the following posts purely on a contractual basis for the session 2021-22. Given below are the posts and the education qualification that each candidate must have to apply for the vacant posts. Note –All the candidates are required to have Basic Computer Proficiency.

Name of Posts Education Qualification 1 PRTs 50% in Senior Secondary with JBT/BTC or Graduation with B.Ed 2 PGTs –History, Economics, Geography, Mathematics Master degree in concerned subject with at least 50% marks with B. Ed. For non-B. Ed. Candidates –60% in Master degree in Science Subject and 55% in Humanities 3 PGT –Computer Science BE/B. Tech./MCA/M Sc. (CS/IT)Or Master degree in any subject withholding PGDCA or DOEACC "A" level or higher qualification. 4 Computer Instructor BE/B. Tech./MCA/M Sc. (CS/IT) / BCA/B Sc. (CS/IT) Or Master degree in any subject withholding PGDCA or DOEACC "A" level or higher qualification. 5 TGTs (1. Art Education, 2.Physical Health Education) I. Five years Diploma in Drawing and Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized degree (BFA, MFA, MA in Drawing and Painting, etc.) 2.Bachelor's degree in Physical education or equivalent 6 TGT-Assamese Master degree in concerned subject with at least 50% marks with B. Ed. 7 PRT(Music) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50%marks or Intermediate with 50%marks or it's equivalent to and Bachelor's degree in Music or equivalent from recognized University.

How to Apply for KV Golaghat Job Openings:

Kendriya Vidyalaya (K.V.) Golaghat invites interested candidates for the recruitment of the post of Teacher; eligible candidates must submit the duly filled Bio-Data form in all aspects that are available on the Kendriya Vidyalaya website along with one set of self-attested copies of all the relevant testimonials and 2 passports sized photographs on the date of the Interview.

Time: 8:30 AM

Venue: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Golaghat, Chelengi, Assam

A walk-in-interview will be conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya Golaghat, Chelengi, Assam on 08-02-2021to to prepare a team of contractual teachers for the academic session 2021-22inPGTs(History, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Computer Science), TGTs (Physical Health Education, Art Education, Assamese), PRTs, Vocational Instructors (Music)-Degree/Diploma in concerned discipline and Computer Instructor. The candidates possessing the required qualification can apply for the interview. For information regarding qualification, candidates can refer to the official KV GOLAGHAT website (Golaghat.kvs.ac.in). The candidates must report to the venue at 8:30 AM on the date of the Interview.

Postal Address: KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA - GOLAGHAT, CHELENGI –785702, GOLAGHAT, ASSAM

E-Mail Address: kv1golaghat2076@gmail.com



Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by K.V Golaghat, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.