Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Recruitment 2021 - 10 TGT PGT & PRT Teacher / Nurse / Counsellor Job Openings

1)Four years' Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under:

a) For TGT (English): English as a subject in all the three years.

b) For TGT (Mathematics) - Bachelor Degree in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Electronics, Computer Science, and Statistics.

c) For TGT (Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

d) For TGT (Social Science) Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics, and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

e) For TGT (P&HE) - Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or equivalent) TGT (AE) – Five Years' recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.

OR Equivalent recognized Degree

f) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university, Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium. Knowledge of Computer Applications.