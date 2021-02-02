Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Recruitment 2021 - 10 TGT PGT & PRT Teacher / Nurse / Counsellor Job Openings

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Haflong intends to conduct a walk-in-interview for recruiting candidates for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, PRTs, Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Computer Instructor, Counsellor, Librarian, and Music Teacher, interested and eligible candidates can apply now.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (K.V) Haflong is going to hold a walk-in-interview for the following posts of Teacher/ Nurse and Counselor jobs on 6th and 7th February 2021. The Candidates will be engaged on a Contractual Basis for the academic session 2021-2022. Interested candidates can check all the job details prescribed below.
|
|
|
Requirement Details
|
Name Of Posts
|
PGTs
|
TGTs
|
PRTs
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
No. of Posts
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
|
Last Date to Apply
|
5th February 2021
|
Job Type
|
Contractual Basis
|
Job Location
|
HAFLONG, DIMA HASAO
|
Salary Scale
|
NA
|
Application Fees
|
NA
Education Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for PGT TG Teacher:
Applicants who are intending and aiming for the education post of KV Haflong can go through the qualification criteria given below and apply as resided.
|
Name of Posts
|
Education Qualification
|
1
|
PGTs (English, Hindi, Chemistry, Physics, Biology Mathematics)
|
50% marks in MA/M.Sc/M.Com With B.Ed Competence to teach in English & Hindi. Knowledge of computer applications
|
2
|
PGT (Computer Science)
|
At least 55% marks in any of the following:-Masters Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University OR M. Tech (with specialization in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized University. OR B.E./B.Tech in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University. Competency to teach in English & Hindi.
|
3
|
TGTs (English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Social Science, Physical & Health Education, Art Education)
|
1)Four years' Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under:
a) For TGT (English): English as a subject in all the three years.
b) For TGT (Mathematics) - Bachelor Degree in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Electronics, Computer Science, and Statistics.
c) For TGT (Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.
d) For TGT (Social Science) Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics, and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.
e) For TGT (P&HE) - Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or equivalent) TGT (AE) – Five Years' recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.
OR Equivalent recognized Degree
f) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university, Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium. Knowledge of Computer Applications.
|
4
|
PRTs
|
a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent
b) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. c) BTC or B.Ed. or any equivalent.
d) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.
Knowledge of Computer Applications.
|
5
|
Computer Instructor
|
Graduate from any recognized University and PGDCA/MCA from any recognized institution. Competence to teach in English and Hindi
|
6
|
Yoga Teacher
|
Expert in the field concerned having special achievement in any. Competence to teach in English and Hindi.
|
7
|
Nurse
|
Diploma in Nursing From Recognized Council
|
8
|
Counselor
|
M.A. /M.Sc. (Psychology) from a recognized College or University + Regular one year Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counseling. Or M.A./M.Sc./M.Com. With B.Ed. /M.Ed. qualification + Regular one year Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counseling.
|
9
|
TGT LIB
|
TGT LIB-Bachelors Degree in Library Science OR Graduate with one-year Diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution.
|
10
|
PRT Music
|
Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor's Degree in Music or the equivalent from a recognized University.
How to Apply for K V Haflong Job Opening:
Candidates are required to bring Original Certificates, one photograph (pp) & one set of self-attested photocopy of all documents & experience certificates on the day of the interview at 9:00 A.M. Please visit the Vidyalaya Website (www.haflongssb.kvs.ac.in) to download Bio-data form and qualification related details. Please e-mail a filled scan copy of Biodata to haflongkv@gmail.com till 05 Feb 2021.
Walk-in-Interview Schedule for K.V Haflong Recruitment 2021
Interview Dates are mentioned below for various posts:
|
Sl No.
|
Name of Posts
|
Interview Dates
|
1.
|
PGTs (English, Hindi, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Sc.)
|
06-02-2021
|
2.
|
TGTs: (English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Social Science, P&HE, Art Education)
|
06-02-2021
|
3.
|
PRTs
|
07-02-2021
|
4.
|
Miscellaneous (Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Computer Instructor, Counselor, Librarian, Music teacher)
|
07-02-2021
Selection Procedure for KV Haflong Job Opening:
Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for the following posts purely on a contractual basis for the session 2021-22. Candidates are required to bring original certificates, one self-attested photocopy of all academic documents, One Pass Port Size Photo, and experience certificates on the day of the interview. The interview will be conducted on 06-07 February, 2021for PGT's, TGT's, PRT's and Miscellaneous(Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Computer Instructor, Counselor) at 9:00 a.m. at Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong. Relaxation in qualification criteria as per KVS (HQ) letter No-F.No.11029/39/2011/KVS (HQ)/Acad dated 21/03/13 will be applicable if less number of eligible candidates turn up for a particular subject.
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haflong, Sarkari Bagan, District – Dima Hasao (N. C. Hills.) (Assam)-788820