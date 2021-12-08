Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

KVK Barpeta Recruitment 2021: Office Assistant / Field Coordinator Vacancy, Job Recruitment

Applications are invited for KVK Barpeta for the post of Office Assistant / Field Coordinator. Apply Now!

Published :  8 Dec 2021 9:18 AM GMT

About Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Barpeta

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) for Barpeta District was established by Assam Agricultural University, with financial assistance from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research at Howly. The KVK started its functioning from September 14, 2004.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Field Coordinator under the project " Formation and promotion of FPOs by KVKs and ICAR Institutes as Cluster Based Business Organization". Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) job vacancy 2021.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Barpeta Job Recruitment Notification 2021:

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Barpeta Job Openings

About Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Barpeta Jobs

Requirement Details

Post Name

Office Assistant

Field Coordinator

No. of Posts

01

01

Age Limit

Not Mentioned

Not Mentioned

Salary

Rs. 17000/- per month

Rs. 18000/- per month

Last Date

14th December 2021

Job Location

Barpeta, Assam

Application Fee

N/A

Project Name

" Formation and promotion of FPOs by KVKs and ICAR Institutes as Cluster Based Business Organization"

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for KVK Barpeta Job Vacancy:

Post NameEducational QualificationExperienceSkill

Office Assistant

The applicant should posses at least a graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized University/Institution.

The applicant must have at least one year experience in office management/secretarial works in any public or private sector organization

Must be excellent in using computer application with advanced knowledge of Office management,

proficiency in MS-Office applications (like Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc.) including e-mail.

Field Coordinator

The applicant should posses at least a graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized University/Institution.

The applicant must have at least one year experience in office management/secretarial works in any public or private sector organization

Must be excellent in using computer application with advanced knowledge of Office management, proficiency in MS-Office applications (like Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc.) including e-mail.

How To Apply for KVK Barpeta Job Openings:

Candidates having requisite qualification may submit their complete Curriculum Vitae along with photocopy of all academic certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to kvk_barpeta@aau.ac.in on or before 14th December 2021

Selection Procedure for KVK Barpeta Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Barpeta, Assam

