Lakhipur College Goalpara Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Lakhipur College Goalpara, Assam has released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Assistant professor vacancy. Apply now!

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 7:44 AM GMT

Lakhipur College Assam has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy in the department of Political science on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Lakhipur College Goalpara Job Recruitment

Lakhipur College has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Assistant professor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Lakhipur College Job Opening

About Lakhipur College Job

Requirement details

Post Name

Assistant Professor

No of posts

1

Last date to apply

16 February, 2021

Job location

Goalpara, Assam

Age Limit

38 years

Salary

Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Educational Qualification Criteria for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor vacancy in Lakhipur College, candidates must hold a minimum of 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/ She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant posts.

How to Apply for Lakhipur College Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to submit their applications in the DHE's prescribed format. Along with the application form, he/she should enclose detailed Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards with requisite documents including a Demand Draft of Rs. 2500/- (Two thousand five hundred) only drawn in favor of "The Principal, Lakhipur College or may be deposited to Lakhipur College A/c No. 291042010000075, IFSC: HDFC0CACABL of the Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd. Lakhipur Branch to The Principal & Secretary Lakhimpur College, Lakhipur, Dist. Goalpara latest by 16th February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Opening:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview as and when decided by the Authority of Lakhipur College.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Lakhipur College Assam

