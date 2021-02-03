Lakhipur College Goalpara Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Lakhipur College Assam has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy in the department of Political science on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed
Lakhipur College Goalpara Job Recruitment
Lakhipur College has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Assistant professor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
Lakhipur College Job Opening
About Lakhipur College Job
Requirement details
Post Name
Assistant Professor
No of posts
1
Last date to apply
16 February, 2021
Job location
Goalpara, Assam
Age Limit
38 years
Salary
Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-
Educational Qualification Criteria for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:
To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor vacancy in Lakhipur College, candidates must hold a minimum of 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/ She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant posts.
How to Apply for Lakhipur College Job Opening:
Candidates having requisite documents are advised to submit their applications in the DHE's prescribed format. Along with the application form, he/she should enclose detailed Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards with requisite documents including a Demand Draft of Rs. 2500/- (Two thousand five hundred) only drawn in favor of "The Principal, Lakhipur College or may be deposited to Lakhipur College A/c No. 291042010000075, IFSC: HDFC0CACABL of the Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd. Lakhipur Branch to The Principal & Secretary Lakhimpur College, Lakhipur, Dist. Goalpara latest by 16th February 2021.
Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Opening:
The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview as and when decided by the Authority of Lakhipur College.
Advertisement details: For more information, Click here
