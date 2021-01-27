L.O.K.D. College Job Recruitment 2021- 3 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das (L.O.K.D.) College has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 03 Assistant Professor vacancy. Aspiring candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date of confirmation.



Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das (L.O.K.D.) College has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 3 Assistant Professor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no. of post, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das College Job Opening L.O.K.D. College Job Requirement Details Post name Assistant Professor Subject Nepali History English No. of post 01 (OBC /MOBC : 1) 01 (EWS : 1) 01 (ST (H) : 1) Age limit More than 38 years on 01.01.2021 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST/ PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC /MOBC candidates Salary Rs. 57700/- – 182400/- per month Location Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, Assam - 784110 Last date 10th February 2021

Educational qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor:

For the post of Assistant Professor in L.O.K.D. College for the subjects Nepali, English and History the candidate must be qualified as per governments norms (As per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.407/2017/54 dated 25.11.2020.).

How to Apply for LOKD College Job Opening:

Applications in DHE Assam's prescribed format ( available in DHE Assam's website ) must be accompanied with complete biodata and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC (10th standard) onwards.

An application fee of Rs. 1500/-only should be paid through RTGS / NEFT at the Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited, Dhekiajuli Branch, A/C No. 541042010007396, IFSC Code- HDFC0CACABL.

Applications completed in all respect must reach the Principal, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das ( L.O.K.D.) College, Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, Assam, PIN-784110 within 10th February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Opening:

The selection procedure isn't clearly mentioned on the advertisement. The procedure will be notified soon. The selection might happen in basis of the data provided by the candidates and the shortlisted candidates may need to attend one interview. The actual selection procedure is yet to be declared.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by L.O.K.D. College Assam.