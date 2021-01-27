PHE Belsor Job Recruitment 2021 Grade - IV (Chowkidar) Vacancy, Job Openings

The Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE) Belsor has recently released a notification regarding the recruitment of 01 Grade – IV (Chowkider). Aspiring candidates can apply for the post before the last date of confirmation



PHE Belsor Job Recruitment 2021

The Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE) Belsor has published a notification for the recruitment of 01 Grade – IV (Chowkidar) vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can check for all the job details of no of post, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

PHE Belsor Job Opening Application PHE Belsor Job Requirement Details Post name Grade – IV (Chowkidar) No. of posts 01 Age limit A candidate must not be less than 18 years or not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2021. Upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of SC / ST /OBC / MOBC etc as per standing Govt. norms Salary Rs. 12000/- – Rs. 52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- per month Location Belsore, Nalbari Last date 11th February, 2021 up to 3 PM.

Educational qualification and eligibility criteria for Grade IV vacancy:

Name of the post Educational qualification Grade – IV (Chowkidar) Class VIII passed

How to Apply for PHE Belsor Job Opening:

Applications ( in Standard Form as published in Part-IX of Assam Gazette) must be accompanied by the following-

a) Self-attested copies of all Certificates / Mark sheets of educational and other qualifications, age , caste and driving experience certificate ( for driver only) along with other testimonials including valid employment registration card.

b) Affix one copy of recent self attested passport size photograph in the application form and two copies of recent passport size photographs duly self attested along with application.

c) The applicant will enclosed a self addressed envelope of size 22 cm X 10 cm affixing Postal Stamp of Rs. 10/- along with clearly mentioning their postal address of communication along with the application.

Application should be submitted through Indian Postal Service in ordinary post or in drop box to the Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE), Belsor Division, Belsor, P.O.- Belsor, P.S.- Belsor, Dist. – Nalbari (Assam), PIN-781304 during office hours. No application on Registered Post or Speed Post or other Courier Service will be accepted

The last date of receipt of application is 11th February, 2021 up to 3 PM.

Selection Procedure for Grade IV (Chowkidar):

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an interview along with original testimonials in the Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE), Belsor Division on a fixed date which will be communicated later.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here



Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE) Belsor