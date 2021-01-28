PNRD Assam Job Recruitment 2021- 377 Grade IV (Peon & PRI) Vacancies, Job Openings

Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD) Assam has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 377 Grade IV & Grade IV PRI level. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date confirmed.



PNRD Assam Job Recruitment 2021

Panchayat and Rural Development(PNRD) Assam has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 377 Peon & Grade IV PRI posts. Willing candidates can go through the job details of no of posts,. age limit, salary, qualification etc mentioned below:

PNRD Assam Job Opening Applications About PNRD Job Requirement Details Name of the post Peon & Grade IV PRI No of the post 377 Job location Assam salary 12000-52000+ GP Rs 3900/- P.M

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the PNRD Job Vacancy:



To be eligible for the advertised posts, candidates must have passed Class VIII from a recognised school. They must be Indian Citizen, ordinarily a resident of Assam. Intending candidate must be registered his/her name in any employment exchange

How to Apply for PNRD Assam Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing to apply for the vacant posts, candidates must visit the official website of Panchayat and Rural Development Assam https://rural.assam.gov.in. and apply before the last date announced.

Selection Procedure for Grade IV in PNRD Assam Job Posts:

The selection is likely to be based on data submitted by the applicants or by some test.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Panchayat and Rural Development Assam