PNRD Assam Job Recruitment 2021- 377 Grade IV (Peon & PRI) Vacancies, Job Openings

  |  28 Jan 2021 7:47 AM GMT

Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD) Assam has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 377 Grade IV & Grade IV PRI level. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date confirmed.

PNRD Assam Job Recruitment 2021

Panchayat and Rural Development(PNRD) Assam has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 377 Peon & Grade IV PRI posts. Willing candidates can go through the job details of no of posts,. age limit, salary, qualification etc mentioned below:

PNRD Assam Job Opening Applications

About PNRD Job

Requirement Details

Name of the post

Peon & Grade IV PRI

No of the post

377

Job location

Assam

salary

12000-52000+ GP Rs 3900/- P.M

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the PNRD Job Vacancy:

To be eligible for the advertised posts, candidates must have passed Class VIII from a recognised school. They must be Indian Citizen, ordinarily a resident of Assam. Intending candidate must be registered his/her name in any employment exchange

How to Apply for PNRD Assam Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing to apply for the vacant posts, candidates must visit the official website of Panchayat and Rural Development Assam https://rural.assam.gov.in. and apply before the last date announced.

Selection Procedure for Grade IV in PNRD Assam Job Posts:

The selection is likely to be based on data submitted by the applicants or by some test.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Panchayat and Rural Development Assam

