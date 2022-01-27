PWRD Assam Recruitment 2022: Field Laboratory Technician (CIVIL) vacancy, Latest Jobs

About PWRD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

PWRD Assam Recruitment 2022

PWRD is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the postDesirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below

PWRD Job opening About PWRD jobs Requirement Details Post Name Field Laboratory Technician (CIVIL) No. of posts 2 Age limit Maximum Age: 50 years Salary Rs.35,000 per month Job location Assam Last Date 03/02/2022 Application fee No application fee

Eligibility Criteria for Field Laboratory Technician (CIVIL) Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in BE (Civil) / Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Experience:

At least 10 years of experience in material testing Laboratory implementing testing of civil construction materials as per requirements Of BIS/IS/ IRC/MoRD Codes & Specifications.

How to Apply for PWRD Assam Recruitment

Candidates will be eligible only if they possess domicile residence certificate of Assam & requisite qualification as given in the advertisement.

The application in the prescribed format may be submitted through email at rrldirector@gmail.com or at the Office of the Director, ARR&TI, PWRD, Fatashil Ambari Guwahati -25.

Mode of Apply: by Email or Offline

Disclaimer: Provided by PWRD