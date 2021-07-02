 Top
RCIL Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 01 Additional General Manager Vacancy, Latest Jobs

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) invites candidates for the recruitment of Additional General Manager jobs in Guwahati, Apply Now!

RCIL Guwahati

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T13:16:45+05:30

RailTel Corporation of India Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Additional General Manager jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on RCIL job vacancy 2021.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of Additional General Manager on a deputation basis in RailTel Corporation of India Limited. RCIL Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

RailTel Corporation of India Limited Job Openings

About RCIL Guwahati Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Additional General Manager (Territory Manager)

Posts

01

Age Limit

Should Not Exceed 56 Years

Salary

Parent Pay Plus Deputation Allowance

Application Process

Online/Offline

Last Date

24/06/2021 (Extended)

Location

Guwahati, Assam

Duration

3 Years

Application Fees

N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for General Manager Vacancy:

Candidates must be a Selection Grade Officer

Specific Requirements:

  1. He/she Will Be Responsible For Marketing Of Universal Service Obligation Fund (Usof) Routes And Railway Routes;
  2. Maintenance Of Railway Fibre And Usof Fibre;
  3. Execution Of Projects Viz. Rdn, Cod, Iot Hmis Etc.;
  4. Maintenance Of Dwdm Network, Sdh Electronics, Ip And Mpls Systems & Power Supply And Associated Infrastructure In Eastern And Ne Regions;
  5. Planning, Designing And Execution Of Signaling Project Works;
  6. Coordination With Railways, Dot And Other Institutions;
  7. Customer Relations And Quality Of Services Etc.;
  8. Any Other Works As Assigned From Time To Time.

How to Apply for RailTel Job Opening 2021:

To apply eligible candidates may forward Bio Data Indicating Previous Postings Together With A Statement Giving Details Of the Previous Deputation, If Any, In Central Psus Duly Signed By The Applicant Along with Vigilance/ Dar Clearance And 5years Apars To Corporate Office/rcil, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. Applications Received Without Statement Will Not Be Entertained At All. Advice All Eligible Sc/st Officers Also.

Candidates may also visit: www.railtelindia.com

Selection Process for Additional General Manager Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by RailTel Corporation of India Limited, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.


