RCIL Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 01 Additional General Manager Vacancy, Latest Jobs

RailTel Corporation of India Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Additional General Manager jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on RCIL job vacancy 2021.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of Additional General Manager on a deputation basis in RailTel Corporation of India Limited. RCIL Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

RailTel Corporation of India Limited Job Openings About RCIL Guwahati Job Requirement Details Post Name Additional General Manager (Territory Manager) Posts 01 Age Limit Should Not Exceed 56 Years Salary Parent Pay Plus Deputation Allowance Application Process Online/Offline Last Date 24/06/2021 (Extended) Location Guwahati, Assam Duration 3 Years Application Fees N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for General Manager Vacancy:

Candidates must be a Selection Grade Officer

Specific Requirements:

He/she Will Be Responsible For Marketing Of Universal Service Obligation Fund (Usof) Routes And Railway Routes; Maintenance Of Railway Fibre And Usof Fibre; Execution Of Projects Viz. Rdn, Cod, Iot Hmis Etc.; Maintenance Of Dwdm Network, Sdh Electronics, Ip And Mpls Systems & Power Supply And Associated Infrastructure In Eastern And Ne Regions; Planning, Designing And Execution Of Signaling Project Works; Coordination With Railways, Dot And Other Institutions; Customer Relations And Quality Of Services Etc.; Any Other Works As Assigned From Time To Time.

How to Apply for RailTel Job Opening 2021:

To apply eligible candidates may forward Bio Data Indicating Previous Postings Together With A Statement Giving Details Of the Previous Deputation, If Any, In Central Psus Duly Signed By The Applicant Along with Vigilance/ Dar Clearance And 5years Apars To Corporate Office/rcil, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. Applications Received Without Statement Will Not Be Entertained At All. Advice All Eligible Sc/st Officers Also.

Selection Process for Additional General Manager Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

