Red Cross Hospital Job Recruitment 2021- 2 Paediatrician & Gynaecologist Vacancy, Job Openings

Red Cross Hospital Assam has invited applicants from well qualified to apply for the recruitment of Paediatrician and Gynaecologist vacancy. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply before the last date confirmed.



Red Cross Hospital Job Recruitment 2021

Red Cross Hospital Assam has released a notification for the recruitment of 2 Paediatrician and Gynaecologist vacancies. Desirous candidates check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Red Cross Hospital Assam Job Opening Application About Job Requirement Requirement Details Name of the Posts Paediatrician Gynaecologist No of Posts 01 01 Job Location Chandmari, Guwahati Last Date 01/02/2021 Age Limit No Age Limit Salary Negotiable

Educational Qualification for the posts:



Name of the Posts Qualification Paediatrician DCH Gynaecologist DGO & DNB

How to Apply for Red Cross Hospital Job Opening:

Interested and Eligible candidates may send their applications in the standard format to the drop boxof "Red Cross Hospital, Indian Red Cross Society, Guwahati District Branch, Chandmari, Guwahati- 781003" or email them to ircsghydist@gmail.com on or before the last date. Applications sent after the last date won't be accepted.

Selection Procedure for Paediatrician & Gynaecologist Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be done through an appropriate mode of selection or as and when decided by the Authority of Red Cross Hospital, Assam.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Red Cross Society.