Red Cross Hospital Job Recruitment 2021- 2 Paediatrician & Gynaecologist Vacancy, Job Openings

Red Cross Hospital Assam has notified for the recruitment of 2 Paediatrician and Gynaecologist vacancies. Apply now!

By : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Jan 2021 11:15 AM GMT

Red Cross Hospital Assam has invited applicants from well qualified to apply for the recruitment of Paediatrician and Gynaecologist vacancy. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply before the last date confirmed.

Red Cross Hospital Assam has released a notification for the recruitment of 2 Paediatrician and Gynaecologist vacancies. Desirous candidates check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Red Cross Hospital Assam Job Opening Application

About Job Requirement

Requirement Details

Name of the Posts

Paediatrician

Gynaecologist

No of Posts

01

01

Job Location

Chandmari, Guwahati

Last Date

01/02/2021

Age Limit

No Age Limit

Salary

Negotiable

Educational Qualification for the posts:

Name of the Posts

Qualification

Paediatrician

DCH

Gynaecologist

DGO & DNB

How to Apply for Red Cross Hospital Job Opening:

Interested and Eligible candidates may send their applications in the standard format to the drop boxof "Red Cross Hospital, Indian Red Cross Society, Guwahati District Branch, Chandmari, Guwahati- 781003" or email them to ircsghydist@gmail.com on or before the last date. Applications sent after the last date won't be accepted.

Selection Procedure for Paediatrician & Gynaecologist Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be done through an appropriate mode of selection or as and when decided by the Authority of Red Cross Hospital, Assam.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Red Cross Society.


Sentinel Digital Desk
