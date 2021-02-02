Tezpur College Job recruitment 2021- 1 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur College Assam has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy in the department of History. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Tezpur College Job Recruitment 2021

Tezpur College has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Assistant Professor vacancy in the department of History. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Tezpur College Job Opening Application About Tezpur College Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor No of Posts 1 [ UR (PWD) : 1, Roster Point 1] Last date to apply 16 February, 2021 Job location Tezpur, Assam Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Educational Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor Tezpur College Job Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor in Tezpur University, candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/ She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant post.

How to Apply for Tezpur College Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to submit their application in DHE Assam's prescribed format ( available in DHE Assam website ). Along with the application form, he/she enclose detailed Bio-data and all the requisite documents from HSLC onwards including a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 2000/-(Rupees Two Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, Tezpur College, Tezpur, Assam payable at SBI, Tezpur Evening Branch. The following testimonials should reach the Principal & Secretary, Tezpur College, P.O.- Tezpur, Dist. – Sonitpur, Assam, Pin- 784001 latest by 16th February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Jobs in Tezpur College:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview. as and when decided by the Authority of Tezpur College, Assam.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here



