Tezpur University Job Recruitment 2021-1 Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty vacancies on a permanent basis carried through walk-in interviews. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date.

Tezpur University Job Recruitment 2021

Tezpur University(TU) intends to hire Individual Candidate and has released a job notification for the recruitment of Guest faculty vacancy, under the University. The candidate can check all the job details prescribed below:



Tezpur University Job Openings About TU Job Application Recruitment Details Post name Guest faculty No. of posts 1 Job Location Tezpur Salary Rs. 50,000/-Per Month Last date to apply 08/02/2021

Educational Qualification Criteria for Guest Faculty Job Vacancy:

Tezpur University is searching for Guest Faculty for the Spring Semester 2021 according to the accompanying subtleties Division and No. of positions: Sociology

Graduate degree with 55% imprints (or a comparable evaluation in a point scale any place the reviewing framework is continued) in a concerned/significant/united subject (as given in the past segment) from an Indian University, or an identical degree from a licensed unfamiliar college.

Other than satisfying the above capabilities, the competitor probably cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) led by the UGC or the CSIR or a comparative test authorize by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been granted a Ph.D. degree as per the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their corrections every now and then, as the case may are absolved from NET/SET/SLET,

Given, the competitors enlisted for the Ph.D. program before July 11, 2009, will be represented by the arrangements of the then-existing Ordinances/Bye-laws/Regulations of the Institution granting the degree, and such Ph.D. competitor will be absolved from the prerequisite of NET/SLET/SET for enrollment and arrangement of Assistant Professor or comparable situations in Universities/Colleges/foundations

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Opening:



Tezpur University is searching for Guest Faculty for the Department of Sociology is given in the itemized commercial. Intrigued applicants with bio-information and tributes may,[irt.. what's more, show up before the Selection Committee(s) according to the point by point promotion which is accessible on the site www.tezu.ernet.in. Date/Day of Interview Time (10.30 AM onwards): 11.02.2021(Thursday)

Last date of enlistment/accommodation of use through e-mail:08.02.2021(Monday) (0s.00 PM)



Email: hod soc@tezu.ernet.in

Intrigued competitors are to enroll their names alongside nitty gritty biodata/CV as given in Annexure-I alongside the filled-in ANNEXURE-II (appended herewith) by email to the Head of the concerned Department as expressed above with the headline "APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 02/2021".

Selection Procedure for Tezpur University Guest faculty:

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and they will be shortlisted and Applicants who don't enlist his/her name by the previously mentioned time and date will not be met. Qualified up-and-comers so enlisted will show up before the concerned Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET according to the above timetable. The connection for the GOOGLE MEET will be sent to the short-recorded applicants before the meeting.

In the event that countless competitors register for the meeting by the last date as expressed above, at that point up-and-comers short-recorded based on scholastic capabilities and experience (according to Annexure-II) might be required the meeting through email and notice for such candidates may likewise be transferred in the University site before the planned date of the meeting. Without such email/notice, all up-and-comers who register their names as expressed above may show up for the meeting on the planned date and time.

TU Postal Address:

Tezpur University

Napaam, Tezpur, Assam

784028

Email: hod soc@tezu.ernet.in

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here