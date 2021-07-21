Water Resources Department Assam Recruitment 2021 - Engineer Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Water Resources Department Assam released latest job notification for the recruitment of 100 Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Engineer job vacancy 2021.
Water Resources Department Assam Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Applications are invited for the post of 100 Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Civil) posts on a regular basis under the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Assam. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
|
Water Resources Department Assam Job Openings
|
About WRD Assam Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Posts
|
63 [UR: 45, SC: 4, STP: 7, STH: 2, EWS: 5, RFW*=20]
|
37 [UR: 19, OBC/MOBC: 5, SC: 7, STP: 4, EWS: 2, RFW*=8]
|
Salary
|
Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- PM (PB-4) with Grade Pay of Rs.12,700/- PM
|
Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- PM (PB-2) with Grade Pay of Rs.8,700/- PM
|
Age
|
The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2021
|
Age Relaxation
|
By 5 years for SC/ST candidates i.e. up to 43 years
By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years
For Persons with Disability (PWD) by 10 years
|
Last Date
|
Not Mentioned
|
Location
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
Application Fees
|
N/A
|
Application Process
|
Online
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer Vacancy:
|
Post Name
|
Qualifications
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|
Candidates must possess B.E or equivalent degree regular Full-Time course in Civil Engineering obtained from any institute approved by the AICTE and recognized by the Government.
Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) Official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Candidate must pass 3 (three) years regular Full-Time Diploma course in Civil Engineering from any institute recognized by AICTE.
Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) Official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.
Candidates must be Indian citizens as defined in Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India.
The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam. For proof of permanent residence, the candidate or his/her parents must be a voter of Assam. The voter ID card of the candidate or his/her parents will be treated as proof of permanent residence.
How to Apply for Water Resources Department Assam Job Opening 2021:
To apply interested candidates required to apply online through the Water Resources website www.waterresources.assam.gov.in
Address: Water Resources Department Assam, Dispur, Guwahati
Selection Process for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Water Resources Department Assam.
|
