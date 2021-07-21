Water Resources Department Assam Recruitment 2021 - Engineer Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Candidate must pass 3 (three) years regular Full-Time Diploma course in Civil Engineering from any institute recognized by AICTE.

Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) Official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Candidates must be Indian citizens as defined in Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India.

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam. For proof of permanent residence, the candidate or his/her parents must be a voter of Assam. The voter ID card of the candidate or his/her parents will be treated as proof of permanent residence.