AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 - Junior Research Fellow, Job Opening

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur is recruiting for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Apply Now!

Published :  27 Jan 2022 7:36 AM GMT

About AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Raipur is one of the SIX AIIMS healthcare institutes being established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). With the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare in the country, and attaining self sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education and training the PMSSY planned to set up 6 new AIIMS like institutions in under served areas of the country. AIIMS Raipur is one of the SIX AIIMS healthcare institutes being established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

AIIMS Raipur Job Recruitment 2022

AIIMS Raipur is inviting candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

AIIMS Raipur Job Opening

About AIIMS Raipur Job Requirement Details
Post Name

Junior Research Fellow
No. of Post 1
Salary

Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Raipur – Chhattisgarh
Age Limit

the candidate's maximum age should be 30 years
Job Duration

1 Year
Application Fee

No Application Fee
Selection Process

Based on Merit, Interview
Last Date

31-Jan-2022
Date of Interview

05th February 2022
Website

aiimsraipur.edu.in

Educational Qualification

As per AIIMS Raipur official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Biomedical Sciences/ Life Sciences from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have at least 2 Years of Research Experience in relevant Field of R&D Laboratories & Medical Institutions

Steps to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Junior Research Fellow Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ aiimsraipur.edu.in

And check for the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Junior Research Fellow Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (31-Jan-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

