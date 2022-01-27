DDA Recruitment 2022: Consultant vacancy, Latest Jobs

About DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is a planning authority created in 1957 under the provisions of the Delhi Development Act "to promote and secure the development of Delhi". The DDA is responsible for planning, development and construction of Housing Projects, Commercial Lands, Land Management as well as providing public facilities like roads, bridges, drains, Underground water reservoir, Community Centers, Sports Centers, Green Belts etc. within the area of National Capital Territory of Delhi, India

The development of housing projects by DDA commenced in 1967 with the construction of houses and providing the basic amenities like electricity, water supply, sewage disposal, and other infrastructure facilities. The new projects undertaken instigate with recognition of project sites, public announcement about the new DDA housing schemes in various categories through newspapers and other media advertisements, formal acceptance of the applications, a transparent draw system for short-listing of the applicants and finally allotment of the property.

DDA Recruitment 2022

DDA is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the postDesirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below

DDA Job opening About DDA jobs Requirement Details Post Name Consultant No. of posts 5 Age limit N/A Salary Rs. 45,000 – 65,000/- Per Month Job location Delhi – New Delhi Last Date 09-Feb-2022. Application fee No Application Fee.

DDA Recruitment required eligibility details

Educational Qualification: Name of the Post Qualification Consultant (Sr. Landscape Architect) Masters Degree Consultant (Landscape Architect) Degree, Masters Degree

Experience Details:

Consultant (Sr. Landscape Architect): Candidate Should have Experience of working on ecological projects is Essential

Consultant (Landscape Architect): Candidate Should have 1 Year of Experience in Landscape Projects after Masters Degree

How to apply for DDA Recruitment (Consultant) Jobs

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, consultant.rc@dda.org.in on or before 09-Feb-2022 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by DDA