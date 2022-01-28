Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 - Law Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

About Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare - The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD&F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE). This Department is headed by Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister and is assisted by three Ministers of State. The Secretary (AC&FW) is the administrative head of the Department The Secretary is assisted by one Principal Adviser, five Additional Secretaries including One Financial Adviser, Agriculture Commissioner, 12 Joint Secretaries including Mission Director (National Horticulture Mission) & Mission Director (National Food Security Mission) Horticulture Commissioner Horticulture Advisor, Economic Advisor and two Deputy Director Generals. In addition, Chairman of Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) advises Department on pricing policies for selected agricultural crops.



The DAC&FW is organized into 27 divisions (Annexure-1) and has five attached Offices and twenty-one subordinate offices (Annexure-2) which are spread across the country for coordination with state level agencies and implementation of Central Sector Schemes in their respective fields. Further, one Public Sector Undertakings, nine autonomous bodies, ten national-level cooperative organizations and two authorities (Annexure-3) are functioning under administrative control of Department.





