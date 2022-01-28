Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 - Law Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

About Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare - The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD&F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE). This Department is headed by Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister and is assisted by three Ministers of State. The Secretary (AC&FW) is the administrative head of the Department The Secretary is assisted by one Principal Adviser, five Additional Secretaries including One Financial Adviser, Agriculture Commissioner, 12 Joint Secretaries including Mission Director (National Horticulture Mission) & Mission Director (National Food Security Mission) Horticulture Commissioner Horticulture Advisor, Economic Advisor and two Deputy Director Generals. In addition, Chairman of Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) advises Department on pricing policies for selected agricultural crops.
The DAC&FW is organized into 27 divisions (Annexure-1) and has five attached Offices and twenty-one subordinate offices (Annexure-2) which are spread across the country for coordination with state level agencies and implementation of Central Sector Schemes in their respective fields. Further, one Public Sector Undertakings, nine autonomous bodies, ten national-level cooperative organizations and two authorities (Annexure-3) are functioning under administrative control of Department.
Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare released latest job notification for the recruitment of Law Officer Jobs in Delhi. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare job vacancy 2022.
Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job Notification 2022
Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced job notification to fill up Law Officer posts. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job Openings
About Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Law Officer
Posts
01
Age
As Per Norms
Salary
Rs. 56,100 - Rs. 177,500 /-Per Month
Last Date
22/03/2022
Location
New Delhi
Application Process
Online
Application Fees
N/A
Website
www.agricoop.nic.in
How to Apply for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job Opening 2022:
To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit on the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Website www.agricoop.nic.in and Directorate of PPQ&S's Website www.ppqs.gov.in.
Selection Process for Law Officer Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Deputation
Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.
