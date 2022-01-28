Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 - Law Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare invites candidates for the recruitment of 01 Law Officer Jobs in India, Apply Now!

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2022 8:31 AM GMT

About Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare - The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD&F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE). This Department is headed by Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister and is assisted by three Ministers of State. The Secretary (AC&FW) is the administrative head of the Department The Secretary is assisted by one Principal Adviser, five Additional Secretaries including One Financial Adviser, Agriculture Commissioner, 12 Joint Secretaries including Mission Director (National Horticulture Mission) & Mission Director (National Food Security Mission) Horticulture Commissioner Horticulture Advisor, Economic Advisor and two Deputy Director Generals. In addition, Chairman of Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) advises Department on pricing policies for selected agricultural crops.

The DAC&FW is organized into 27 divisions (Annexure-1) and has five attached Offices and twenty-one subordinate offices (Annexure-2) which are spread across the country for coordination with state level agencies and implementation of Central Sector Schemes in their respective fields. Further, one Public Sector Undertakings, nine autonomous bodies, ten national-level cooperative organizations and two authorities (Annexure-3) are functioning under administrative control of Department.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare released latest job notification for the recruitment of Law Officer Jobs in Delhi. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare job vacancy 2022.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job Notification 2022

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced job notification to fill up Law Officer posts. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job Openings

About Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Law Officer

Posts

01

Age

As Per Norms

Salary

Rs. 56,100 - Rs. 177,500 /-Per Month

Last Date

22/03/2022

Location

New Delhi

Application Process

Online

Application Fees

N/A

Website

www.agricoop.nic.in

How to Apply for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Job Opening 2022:

To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit on the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Website www.agricoop.nic.in and Directorate of PPQ&S's Website www.ppqs.gov.in.

Selection Process for Law Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Deputation

Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

City-wise Job Opening

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur




Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X