DFPD Recruitment 2021 - Joint Commissioner Vacancy, Latest Job Opening

Qualification Criteria for DFPD Joint Commissioner Vacancies:

Master's Degree in Entomology or Plant Pathology or Bio-Chemistry from a recognized University

Masters Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Entomology or Plant Pathology or Bio-Chemistry from a recognized University; or Master's Degree in Zoology or Botany with specialization in Entomology or Plant Pathology from a recognized University.

Twelve years' experience in teaching or research or extension work, including aspects related to storage and preservation of food grains in Government organizations or Public Sector Undertaking or Universities.

Ph.D. in Zoology or Botany or Biochemistry of Agriculture from a recognized University.

Selection Process for DFPD Job Vacancies:



Selection will be based on Deputation. While forwarding application(s). it may also be verified and certified that particulars furnished by the officers are correct and that no vigilance case is either pending or contemplated against the applicant(s). Application received after the due date or without the Confidential Reports/APAR Dossiers /Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificates and a statement of major/minor penalty, if any. imposed on the officer(s) during the last 10 years or otherwise found incomplete will not be considered.

How to Apply for DFPD Latest Job Opening:

Applications of suitable and eligible officers and who can be spared immediately in the event of selection may be sent directly to the Under Secretary (SRA), Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, (Room No. 291), Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi - 110 001 within a period of 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. Advance copies of applications or those received after the prescribed closing date or not accompanied by required certificates/ documents are liable to be rejected. Unemployed and private candidates are not eligible; therefore, they need not apply.

Address: Under Secretary (SRA), Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, (Room No. 291), Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi - 110 001

