GNDU Recruitment 2021 - 12 Post Doctoral Fellowship Vacancy, Job Opening

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar(GNDU) has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Post Doctoral Fellowship. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Job Recruitment 2021

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar(GNDU) has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Post Doctoral Fellowship vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

GNDU Job Opening Application 2021 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Post Doctoral Fellowship Job Location Punjab No.of Posts 12 Last Date 13/01/2021 Age Limit 35 years Salary 43800 - 45000(Per Month)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Post Doctoral Fellowship

The candidates must have a doctorate degree in the relevant subject preferably with published research work to their credit. Only Ph.D. awarded unemployed candidates will be eligible for the award of Post-doctoral Fellowships.

How to Apply for Post Doctoral Fellowship Job Opening:

Eligible candidates are required to submit soft copy of their application along with educational qualification documents, list of publications, detailed CV and 500-1000 words brief research proposal in above mentioned thrust areas by e-mail to the coordinator of the concerned Centre (Prof. Ashwani Luthra at Email: ashwani.planning@gndu.ac.in for Centre for Sustainable Habitat, Prof. Subheet Kumar Jain at Email: subheetjain.pharma@gndu.ac.in and Prof. P.K. Pati at Email: coordinator.cari@gndu.ac.in for Centre for Agriculture Research and Innovation) with a copy of e-mail to Nodal Officer RUSA 2.0 (deanacademicaffairs48@gmail.com) by 13/01/2021.

Selection Procedure for Post Doctoral Fellowship

The eligible candidate would be informed about the mode and date of interview via email. The candidate must mention their e-mail and contact landline/mobile number in their application for future correspondence.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here