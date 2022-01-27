IACS Recruitment 2022 - Project Assistant, Job Opening

About Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) is a public, deemed, research university for higher education and research in basic sciences under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, situated at the heart of the Cultural capital of India. Established in 1876 by Mahendra Lal Sircar, a private medical practitioner, it focuses on fundamental research in basic sciences It is Asia's oldest research institute Located at Jadavpur, South Kolkata near Jadavpur University, Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology. It is spread over a limited area of 9.5 acres and currently in the process of building a super-advanced SMART campus at Baruipur.

IACS Job Recruitment 2022

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Project Assistant. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Job Opening About IACS Job Requirement Details Post Name Project Assistant No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 16,000/- Per Month Job Location Kolkata – West Bengal Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 30 years as on 01-01-2022 Job Duration 6 Months Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Online Interview Last Date 03-Feb-2022 Date of Interview 04th February 2022 Website iacs.res.in

Educational Qualification

As per IACS official notification candidate should have completed B.Sc, BE/ B.Tech, M.Sc, M.Tech in Chemical Science from any of the recognized board or University.

Steps to Apply for IACS Project Assistant Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ iacs.res.in

And check for the IACS Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Project Assistant Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (03-Feb-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

Also read: National Health Authority Recruitment 2022 - Executive Director Vacancy, Latest Jobs