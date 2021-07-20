 Top
ICICI Bank Recruitment 2021 Across India - Probationary Officers Vacancy, Latest Jobs

ICICI Bank invites candidates for the recruitment of Probationary Officers Jobs in India, Apply Now!

ICICI Bank

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T15:33:29+05:30

ICICI Bank released latest job notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers Jobs in ICICI Bank. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ICICI Bank job vacancy 2021.

ICICI Bank Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the posts of Probationary Officers in ICICI Bank. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

ICICI Bank Across India Job Openings

About ICICI Bank Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Probationary Officers

Posts

Not Mentioned

Age

Up to 27 years of age as on 1st August 2021 (Should have been born on or after 1st August 1994).

Salary

As per ICICI Bank norms

Last Date

31/07/2021

Location

Across India

Application Process

Online

Application Fees

N/A

Website

www.icicibank.com

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Probationary Officers Vacancy:

Candidates should be Graduate from any recognized Board or University.

How to Apply for ICICI Bank Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ICICI Bank website www.icicibank.com

Selection Process for Probationary Officers Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Personal Interview & Merit List

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by ICICI Bank, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

