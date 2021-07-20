ICICI Bank Recruitment 2021 Across India - Probationary Officers Vacancy, Latest Jobs

ICICI Bank released latest job notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers Jobs in ICICI Bank. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ICICI Bank job vacancy 2021.

ICICI Bank Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the posts of Probationary Officers in ICICI Bank. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

ICICI Bank Across India Job Openings About ICICI Bank Job Requirement Details Post Name Probationary Officers Posts Not Mentioned Age Up to 27 years of age as on 1st August 2021 (Should have been born on or after 1st August 1994). Salary As per ICICI Bank norms Last Date 31/07/2021 Location Across India Application Process Online Application Fees N/A Website www.icicibank.com

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Probationary Officers Vacancy:

Candidates should be Graduate from any recognized Board or University.

How to Apply for ICICI Bank Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ICICI Bank website www.icicibank.com

Selection Process for Probationary Officers Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Personal Interview & Merit List

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by ICICI Bank, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

