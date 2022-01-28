Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

IGNCA Recruitment 2022 - 04 Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) invites candidates for the recruitment of Project Assistant Jobs in India, Apply Now!

IGNCA

  |  28 Jan 2022 8:45 AM GMT

About Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) - The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, established in memory of Smt. Indira Gandhi, is visualised as a centre encompassing the study and experience of all the arts – each form with its own integrity, yet within a dimension of mutual interdependence, interrelated with nature, social structure and cosmology.

This view of the arts, integrated with, and essential to the larger matrix of human culture, is predicated upon Smt. Gandhi's recognition of the role of the arts as essential to the integral quality of person, at home with himself and society. It partakes of the holistic worldview so powerfully articulated throughout Indian tradition, and emphasized by modern Indian leaders from Mahatma Gandhi to Rabindranath Tagore.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant jobs in IGNCA. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IGNCA job vacancy 2022.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Job Notification 2022

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IGNCA Job Openings

About IGNCA Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Project Assistant

Posts

04

Location

New Delhi

Salary

Rs. 30,000 /-Per Month

Last Date

31/01/2022

Age

32 years

Application Process

Email

Educational Qualification for Project Assistant Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Project Assistant

Master's Degree in any subject along with PGDPC course from IGNCA.

Master's in Art Conservation with one-year relevant experience

The candidate must have adequate knowledge of MS Office/Computer applications.

How to Apply for IGNCA Job Openings 2022:

To apply Candidates are required to send by and self-attested copies of testimonials and submit to Head of Department (Conservation), Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Janpath Building, Janpath, New Delhi through E-mail conservationdivisionignca@gmail.com on or before 31.01.2022.

Selection Process for Project Assistant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

