IGNCA Recruitment 2022 - 04 Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

About Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) - The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, established in memory of Smt. Indira Gandhi, is visualised as a centre encompassing the study and experience of all the arts – each form with its own integrity, yet within a dimension of mutual interdependence, interrelated with nature, social structure and cosmology.
This view of the arts, integrated with, and essential to the larger matrix of human culture, is predicated upon Smt. Gandhi's recognition of the role of the arts as essential to the integral quality of person, at home with himself and society. It partakes of the holistic worldview so powerfully articulated throughout Indian tradition, and emphasized by modern Indian leaders from Mahatma Gandhi to Rabindranath Tagore.
Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant jobs in IGNCA. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IGNCA job vacancy 2022.
Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Job Notification 2022
Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Project Assistant
04
New Delhi
Rs. 30,000 /-Per Month
31/01/2022
32 years
Educational Qualification for Project Assistant Vacancy:
Educational Qualification
Master's Degree in any subject along with PGDPC course from IGNCA.
Master's in Art Conservation with one-year relevant experience
The candidate must have adequate knowledge of MS Office/Computer applications.
How to Apply for IGNCA Job Openings 2022:
To apply Candidates are required to send by and self-attested copies of testimonials and submit to Head of Department (Conservation), Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Janpath Building, Janpath, New Delhi through E-mail conservationdivisionignca@gmail.com on or before 31.01.2022.
Selection Process for Project Assistant Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.