IRCON Recruitment 2022 - Director, Job Opening

About IRCON
Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited, is under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and an engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The subsidiary was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956.
IRCON Job Recruitment 2022
Indian Railway Construction Company Limited is inviting candidates for the post of Director. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:
Indian Railway Construction Company Limited Job Opening
|About IRCON Job
|Requirement Details
|Post Name
Director
|No. of Post
Various
|Salary
Rs.180000-340000/- Per Month
|Job Location
Delhi – New Delhi
|Application Fee
No Application Fee
|Selection Process
Interview
|Age Limit
the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years as on 01-02-2022
|Last Date
17-Mar-2022
|Website
ircon.org
Educational Qualification
As per IRCON official notification candidate should have completed Engineering Graduated in Civil Engineering from any of the recognized board or University
Experience Details
The applicant should have at least 05 years experience/exposure in Project works of Railways sector during the last 10 years in an organization of repute
Steps to Apply for IRCON Director Jobs 2022
First, visit the official website @ ircon.org
And check for the IRCON Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.
Download the application form for Director Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.
Check the last date before starting the application form.
Fill the application form without any mistakes.
Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (17-Mar-2022)
Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.
