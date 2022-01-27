IRCON Recruitment 2022 - Director, Job Opening

About IRCON

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited, is under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and an engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The subsidiary was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956.

IRCON Job Recruitment 2022

Indian Railway Construction Company Limited is inviting candidates for the post of Director. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Indian Railway Construction Company Limited Job Opening About IRCON Job Requirement Details Post Name Director No. of Post Various Salary Rs.180000-340000/- Per Month Job Location Delhi – New Delhi Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years as on 01-02-2022 Last Date 17-Mar-2022 Website ircon.org

Educational Qualification

As per IRCON official notification candidate should have completed Engineering Graduated in Civil Engineering from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

The applicant should have at least 05 years experience/exposure in Project works of Railways sector during the last 10 years in an organization of repute

Steps to Apply for IRCON Director Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ ircon.org

And check for the IRCON Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Director Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (17-Mar-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

Also read: Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2022 - Apprentice, Job Opening