ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2022 - Research Associate, Job Opening

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is a higher education and Research institute which is recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the 1959 act of the Indian parliament. It grew out of the Statistical Laboratory set up by Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in Presidency College, Kolkata. Established in 1931, this unique institution of India is one of the oldest institutions focused on statistics, and its early reputation led it to being adopted as a model for the first US institute of Statistics set up at the Research Triangle, North Carolina by Gertrude Mary Cox.

Mahalanobis, the founder of ISI, was deeply influenced by wisdom and guidance of Rabindranath Tagore and Brajendranath Seal. Under his leadership, the institute initiated and promoted the interaction of Statistics with natural and social sciences to advance the role of Statistics as a key technology by explicating the twin aspects – its general applicability and its dependence on other disciplines for its own development. The institute is now considered one of the foremost centres in the world for training and research in Computer science, Statistics, Quantitative Economics and related sciences.

ISI Kolkata Job Recruitment 2022

ISI Kolkata is inviting candidates for the post of Research Associate. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata Job Opening About ISI Kolkata Job Requirement Details Post Name Research Associate No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 47,000 – 54,000/- Per Month Job Location Kolkata- West Bengal, Bangalore – Karnataka, Chennai – Tamil Nadu Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 35 years as on 01-01-2022 Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Last Date 05-Feb-2022 Website isical.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per ISI Kolkata official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have 2 Years Experience in research Associateship

Steps to Apply for ISI Kolkata Research Associate Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ isical.ac.in

And check for the ISI Kolkata Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Research Associate Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to pnc.asd.isi@gmail.com, on or before the last date (05-Feb-2022).

