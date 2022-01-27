MAMC Recruitment 2022: Junior Medical Officer vacancy, Latest Jobs

About MAMC

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) is a medical college in New Delhi, India affiliated to University of Delhi and run by the Delhi government. It is named after Indian freedom fighter and first education minister of independent India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. It was established in 1959 at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Delhi Gate.

Four hospitals attached to MAMC have a combined bed strength of 2800 beds and cater to millions in Delhi alone and many more from the surrounding states in north India. The college is a tertiary care referral centre and has teaching programs for graduate and postgraduate degrees and residency and subspecialities/fellowships (referred to as superspecialities in India).

MAMC Recruitment 2022

MAMC is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the postDesirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below

MAMC Job opening About MAMC jobs Requirement Details Post Name Junior Medical Officer No. of posts Various Age limit As per the Maulana Azad Medical College recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 30 years , as on 01-Feb-2022. Salary Rs. 60,000/- (Per Month) Job location Delhi – New Delhi Last Date 31-Jan-2022. Application fee No Application Fee.

MAMC Recruitment required eligibility details

Educational Qualification:

As per MAMC official notification candidate should have completed MBBS from any of the recognized board or University.

How to apply for MAMC Recruitment (Junior Medical Officer) Jobs

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Pediatric Office, near Children emergency ward 14, Department of Pediatrics, Mauiana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi on 31-Jan-2022

