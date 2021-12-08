Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NALCO Recruitment 2021 - 01 Homeopathy Doctor Vacancy, Latest Jobs

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) invites candidates for the recruitment of 01 Homeopathy Doctor Jobs in India, Apply Now!

NALCO

About National Aluminium Company Limited - National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Company is the largest integrated Alumina- Aluminium complex of Asia, having State of the Art technology, with its present turnover of around Rs. 8870 Cr, is going for further growth and expansion within India & across the globe. The Company also enjoys Premier Trading House status in the field of export and has won many prestigious awards for its excellent performance with significant value addition to its shareholders. The plants and offices are multi-locational with its Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Company believes in achieving organizational excellence through competent human resources and practices having a "people-centric" approach.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Homeopathy Doctor Jobs in NALCO. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date is confirmed.

NALCO Job Notification 2021

National Aluminium Company Limited published job notification for the posts of Homeopathy Doctor vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

NALCO Job Openings

About NALCO Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Homeopathy Doctor

No of posts

01

Last date to apply

08/12/2021

Job location

Across India

Age Limit

57 years

Salary

Rs. 36,000-51,000/- P.M.


Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Homeopathy Doctor Vacancy

Degree in Homeopathy(BHMS) from a recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/Faculty of Indian Medicine or equivalent under Homeopathic Central Council and having valid enrolment on the Central Register of Homeopathy or State Register of Homeopathy with minimum 10 years experience in Govt. Hospitals /Institutions/Dispensaries/PSUs/Private Sector/Charitable Hospitals/Dispensaries/Private Practice.

How to Apply for NALCO Job Openings 2021:

Interested candidates may appear for a Walk-in-Interview on 8th December 2021 at 09.30 AM at Training Centre, S&P Complex, Nalco Nagar, Angul duly filled in and signed application in the prescribed format as given below along with all original certificates and a set of self-attested photocopies.

Selection Process for Homeopathy Doctor Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer Provided by National Aluminium Company Limited.

