NALCO Recruitment 2021 - 01 Homeopathy Doctor Vacancy, Latest Jobs





Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Homeopathy Doctor Vacancy



Degree in Homeopathy(BHMS) from a recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/Faculty of Indian Medicine or equivalent under Homeopathic Central Council and having valid enrolment on the Central Register of Homeopathy or State Register of Homeopathy with minimum 10 years experience in Govt. Hospitals /Institutions/Dispensaries/PSUs/Private Sector/Charitable Hospitals/Dispensaries/Private Practice.

How to Apply for NALCO Job Openings 2021:

Interested candidates may appear for a Walk-in-Interview on 8th December 2021 at 09.30 AM at Training Centre, S&P Complex, Nalco Nagar, Angul duly filled in and signed application in the prescribed format as given below along with all original certificates and a set of self-attested photocopies.

Selection Process for Homeopathy Doctor Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here