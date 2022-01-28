NCLT Recruitment 2022 - 01 Deputy Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

In the first phase the Ministry of Corporate Affairs have set up eleven Benches, one Principal Bench at New Delhi and ten Benches at New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gauhati, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. These Benches were headed by the President and 16 Judicial Members and 09 Technical Members at different locations.Subsequently more members have joined and Benches at Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi ,Amravati, and Indore have been setup.

National Company Law Tribunal released latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Registrar jobs in NCLT. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NCLT job vacancy 2022.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Registrar. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, job location, age limit, salary prescribed below:-

About NCLT Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Deputy Registrar No. of Posts 01 Age Limit 62 to 65 Years Salary Rs. 60,000 /-Per Month Job Location New Delhi Last Date 15/02/2022 Website https://nclt.gov.in