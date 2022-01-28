Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NCLT Recruitment 2022 - 01 Deputy Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) invites candidates for the recruitment of Deputy Registrar jobs in India, Apply Now!

NCLT

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2022 8:37 AM GMT

About National Company Law Tribunal - The Central Government has constituted National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) w.e.f. 01st June 2016.

In the first phase the Ministry of Corporate Affairs have set up eleven Benches, one Principal Bench at New Delhi and ten Benches at New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gauhati, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. These Benches were headed by the President and 16 Judicial Members and 09 Technical Members at different locations.Subsequently more members have joined and Benches at Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi ,Amravati, and Indore have been setup.

National Company Law Tribunal released latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Registrar jobs in NCLT. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NCLT job vacancy 2022.

National Company Law Tribunal Job Notification 2022

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Registrar. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, job location, age limit, salary prescribed below:-

National Company Law Tribunal Job Openings

About NCLT Jobs

Requirement Details

Post Name

Deputy Registrar

No. of Posts

01

Age Limit

62 to 65 Years

Salary

Rs. 60,000 /-Per Month

Job Location

New Delhi

Last Date

15/02/2022

Website

https://nclt.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Registrar Vacancy:

Post Name

Eligibility

Deputy Registrar

Retired Staff


How to Apply for National Company Law Tribunal Job Opening 2022:

To apply candidates are required to visit https://nclt.gov.in

Selection Process for Deputy Registrar Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Deputation.

Disclaimer: Provided by National Company Law Tribunal.

City-wise Job Opening
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur





Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X