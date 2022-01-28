NCLT Recruitment 2022 - 01 Deputy Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

About National Company Law Tribunal - The Central Government has constituted National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) w.e.f. 01st June 2016.
In the first phase the Ministry of Corporate Affairs have set up eleven Benches, one Principal Bench at New Delhi and ten Benches at New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gauhati, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. These Benches were headed by the President and 16 Judicial Members and 09 Technical Members at different locations.Subsequently more members have joined and Benches at Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi ,Amravati, and Indore have been setup.
National Company Law Tribunal released latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Registrar jobs in NCLT. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NCLT job vacancy 2022.
National Company Law Tribunal Job Notification 2022
National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Registrar. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, job location, age limit, salary prescribed below:-
National Company Law Tribunal Job Openings
About NCLT Jobs
Requirement Details
Post Name
Deputy Registrar
No. of Posts
01
Age Limit
62 to 65 Years
Salary
Rs. 60,000 /-Per Month
Job Location
New Delhi
Last Date
15/02/2022
Website
https://nclt.gov.in
Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Registrar Vacancy:
Post Name
Eligibility
Deputy Registrar
Retired Staff
How to Apply for National Company Law Tribunal Job Opening 2022:
To apply candidates are required to visit https://nclt.gov.in
Selection Process for Deputy Registrar Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Deputation.
