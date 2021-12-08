NISER Recruitment 2021 - 01 Deputy Controller of Accounts Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Published :  8 Dec 2021

About National Institute of Science Education and Research - National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar, has been set up at Jatni in Khurda district of Odisha by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India as a unique institution of its kind pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate education in sciences combined with frontline research. The campus of NISER at Jatni is spread over a sprawling 300 acres of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. It is a fully residential campus with all modern living amenities including hospital, banking facilities, etc

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Controller of Accounts Jobs in NISER. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) job vacancy 2021.

National Institute of Science Education & Research Job Notification 2021

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Controller of Accounts Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute of Science Education & Research Job Openings

About NISER Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Deputy Controller of Accounts

Posts

01

Age

45 Years

Salary

Rs.67700-208700/- Per Month

Location

All India

Last Date

20/12/2021

Application Process

Online/Offline

Application Fees

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman Candidates: Nil

All Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Website

niser.ac.in

Qualification for National Institute of Deputy Controller of Accounts Vacancy:

CA/ICWA/Post Graduate (Specialization in respective field) with 55% marks from a recognized university.

Ten years relevant experience in the broad areas of Finance and Accounts in Govt./Govt. Aided Institutions/PSU.

How to Apply for NISER Job Openings 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online at NISER official website niser.ac.in, Starting from 21-10-2021 to 20-Dec-2021

Selection Process for Deputy Controller of Accounts Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by National Institute of Science Education and Research.

