NISER Recruitment 2021 - 01 Deputy Controller of Accounts Vacancy, Latest Jobs

About National Institute of Science Education and Research - National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar, has been set up at Jatni in Khurda district of Odisha by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India as a unique institution of its kind pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate education in sciences combined with frontline research. The campus of NISER at Jatni is spread over a sprawling 300 acres of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. It is a fully residential campus with all modern living amenities including hospital, banking facilities, etc

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Controller of Accounts Jobs in NISER. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) job vacancy 2021.

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Controller of Accounts Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute of Science Education & Research Job Openings About NISER Job Requirement Details Post Name Deputy Controller of Accounts Posts 01 Age 45 Years Salary Rs.67700-208700/- Per Month Location All India Last Date 20/12/2021 Application Process Online/Offline Application Fees SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman Candidates: Nil All Candidates: Rs.500/- Mode of Payment: Online Website niser.ac.in



Qualification for National Institute of Deputy Controller of Accounts Vacancy:

CA/ICWA/Post Graduate (Specialization in respective field) with 55% marks from a recognized university.

Ten years relevant experience in the broad areas of Finance and Accounts in Govt./Govt. Aided Institutions/PSU.

How to Apply for NISER Job Openings 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online at NISER official website niser.ac.in, Starting from 21-10-2021 to 20-Dec-2021 Selection Process for Deputy Controller of Accounts Job Vacancy: The Selection Process will be based on Interview Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here











