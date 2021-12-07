NBCC Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy For The Post Of Experts

About National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC)

Founded in 1960 as a Govt. of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, NBCC with its Headquarters in Delhi, today, holds the status of Navratna CPSE and has emerged as the undisputed leader in the Construction Sector on the back of its capabilities, innovative approach, adherence to the highest standard of quality, timely delivery, and a dedicated workforce.

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) Job Recruitment 2021

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of experts. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited Job Opening About NBCC Job Requirement Details Post Name Experts Posts 2 Salary Rs. 85,000 /- per month Job Location Delhi Age Limit Maximum age 65 years as on 7-12-21 Selection Process Interview Application Fee N/A Last Date 7-Dec-21 Website nbccindia.com

Educational Qualification and Experience Details

Educational Qualification Experience Details Completed Diploma/Degree in Printing Technology from any of the recognized boards or universities Minimum 25 years of experience in the functions and requirements of Govt. of India and its indenters. Should have knowledge of latest printing machines and equipment

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ nbccindia.com

And check for the NBCC Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Experts Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to talent@nbccindia.com, on or before the last date (07-Dec-2021).

How to apply

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, talent@nbccindia.com on or before 07-Dec-2021 along with all required documents.

