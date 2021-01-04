NFL Recruitment 2021 - 13 Accounts Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Fertilizers Limited(NFL) has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Job Recruitment 2021

National Fertilizers Limited(NFL) has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

NFL Job Opening Application 2021 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Accounts Assistant Job Location All India No.of Posts 13 Last Date 22/01/2021 Age Limit 18-30 years Salary Rs.23000-56500/- (Per Month)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Accounts Assistant

Candidates should have B. Com with 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution

How to Apply for NFL Accounts Assistant Job Opening:

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online from 23.12.2020 up to 22.01.2021 up to 5:30 PM on NFL‟s website: www.nationalfertilizers.com. Careers Recruitment in NFL Recruitment of Accounts Assistant-2020. No other mode of application including manual/paper shall be accepted/entertained.

Only one application per candidate is allowed. The details in the online application form can be edited/modified before submission of application fee or final submission of online form and details once finally submitted cannot be changed under any circumstances.

Hence, candidates are strictly advised to ensure that they have filled in the correct particulars & details in online application form. It should be noted that false declaration shall render the candidate ineligible from this recruitment process. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms

Selection Procedure for NFL Accounts Assistant

It should be noted that the candidature of all the applicants would be provisional based on information furnished by the candidate in his/her online application and applicant would be allowed to appear in the online examination on the presumption that they meet the eligibility criteria for the post which they have applied for. Their candidature would, however, be subject to meeting of advertised eligibility criteria and verification of certificates & testimonials etc. at the time of document verification, as & when called for.

Candidates will be required to appear for computer based online objective type test, on the day, date, time & venue as mentioned in the Admit card, which shall tentatively be issued well in time before the date of Online Exam. The candidates will be allowed to appear in Online Test only if they possess the valid Admit Card indicating roll number, name & address of the allocated test centre and guidelines for the online test.

