NIT Tiruchirappalli Recruitment 2020 - 7 Superintendent Vacancy, Job Opening

NIT Tiruchirappalli has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of the Superintendent. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

Govt NIT Tiruchirappalli Job Recruitment 2020

Govt National Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappalli has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Superintendent vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Tiruchirappalli Recruitment 2020 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Superintendent Job Location Tamil Nadu No.of Posts 07 Last Date 18–01-2021 Age Limit 30 years. Salary 9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Superintendent:

Candidates Should have Bachelors's Degree or Equivalent OR Master Degree in any discipline.

How to apply for Superintendent job opening:

Applications for this job are to be filled online. Please follow the link to apply that is given on the notification job details page.

Selection Procedure for Superintendent vacancy:

Screening of online applications received may be done to restrict the number of applicants to be called for the selection process. The Institute at its discretion may restrict the number of applicants to be called for at any stage of the selection process. List of shortlisted applicants to be called for the selection process on a given date and time will be published on the Institute website only. Such applicants may also be intimated on their registered email id. No communication in this regard may be made through hard copy. No request for change of date/ venue of the selection process by individual applicants will be entertained under any circumstances.The Institute may decide to conduct a selection process comprising of multiple stages of selection. Details of selection process will also be published along with the list of shortlisted candidates.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here