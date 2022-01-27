Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

RCF Recruitment 2022 - Manager, Officer, Job Opening

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is recruiting for the post of Manager, Officer. Apply Now!

Published :  27 Jan 2022 7:36 AM GMT

About Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company with about 75% of its equity held by the Government of India. Company has been accorded the coveted "Miniratna" status in 1997.

It has two operating units, one at Trombay in Mumbai and the other at Thal, Raigad district, about 100 KM from Mumbai.

RCF manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, 100 per cent water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals.

The "Ujjwala (Urea) and "Suphala"( Complex fertilizer) brands of fertilizers manufactured by RCF carry high brand equity and are recognized brands all over the country. These products are taken to the farthest corner of the country by extensive RCF dealers network spread throughout the country.

Besides fertilizer products, RCF also produces a large number of industrial chemicals that are important for the manufacture of dyes, solvents, leather, pharmaceuticals and a host of other industrial products.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Job Recruitment 2022

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers is inviting candidates for the post of Manager, Officer. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Post Name

Manager, Officer
No. of Post 18
Salary

Rs. 40,000 – 2,00,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Mumbai – Maharashtra
Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / PWD / Women Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online
Selection Process

Personal Interview
Last Date

05-Feb-2022
Website

rcfltd.com

Post Details

Post NameNo of Posts
Manager5
Senior Manager2
Officer11

RCF Salary Details

Post NameSalary (Per Month)
ManagerRs.70,000-2,00,000/-
Senior ManagerRs.80,000-2,20,000/-
OfficerRs.40,000-1,40,000/-

RCF Age Limit Details

Post NameAge Limit
Manager45 Years
Senior Manager49 Years
Officer34 Years

Age Relaxation

OBC Candidates: 3 Years

SC, ST Candidates: 5 Years

PWD Candidates: 10 Years

Educational Qualification

As per RCF official notification candidate should have completed Graduation / CA / MBA / MBBS / Master's Degree / B.Sc from any of the recognized board or University

Steps to Apply for RCF Manager, Officer Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ rcfltd.com

And check for the RCF Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Manager, Officer Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (05-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

