RCF Recruitment 2022 - Manager, Officer, Job Opening

About Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company with about 75% of its equity held by the Government of India. Company has been accorded the coveted "Miniratna" status in 1997.

It has two operating units, one at Trombay in Mumbai and the other at Thal, Raigad district, about 100 KM from Mumbai.



RCF manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, 100 per cent water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals.



The "Ujjwala (Urea) and "Suphala"( Complex fertilizer) brands of fertilizers manufactured by RCF carry high brand equity and are recognized brands all over the country. These products are taken to the farthest corner of the country by extensive RCF dealers network spread throughout the country.



Besides fertilizer products, RCF also produces a large number of industrial chemicals that are important for the manufacture of dyes, solvents, leather, pharmaceuticals and a host of other industrial products.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Job Recruitment 2022

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers is inviting candidates for the post of Manager, Officer. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Job Opening About RCF Job Requirement Details Post Name Manager, Officer No. of Post 18 Salary Rs. 40,000 – 2,00,000/- Per Month Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra Application Fee General Candidates: Rs. 1000/- SC / ST / PWD / Women Candidates: Nil Mode of Payment: Online Selection Process Personal Interview Last Date 05-Feb-2022 Website rcfltd.com

Post Details

Post Name No of Posts Manager 5 Senior Manager 2 Officer 11

RCF Salary Details

Post Name Salary (Per Month) Manager Rs.70,000-2,00,000/- Senior Manager Rs.80,000-2,20,000/- Officer Rs.40,000-1,40,000/-

RCF Age Limit Details

Post Name Age Limit Manager 45 Years Senior Manager 49 Years Officer 34 Years

Age Relaxation

OBC Candidates: 3 Years

SC, ST Candidates: 5 Years

PWD Candidates: 10 Years

Educational Qualification

As per RCF official notification candidate should have completed Graduation / CA / MBA / MBBS / Master's Degree / B.Sc from any of the recognized board or University

Steps to Apply for RCF Manager, Officer Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ rcfltd.com

And check for the RCF Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Manager, Officer Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (05-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

