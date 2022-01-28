Revenue Department Delhi Recruitment 2022 - 02 Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

About Ministry of Finance - The Ministry of Finance (IAST: Vitta Maṃtrālaya) is a ministry within the Government of India concerned with the economy of India, serving as the Indian Treasury Department. In particular, it concerns itself with taxation, financial legislation, financial institutions, capital markets, centre and state finances, and the Union Budget.
Revenue Department Delhi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Registrar jobs in Delhi. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Revenue Department Delhi job vacancy 2022.
Revenue Department Delhi Job Notification 2022
Revenue Department Delhi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Registrar Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Revenue Department Delhi Job Openings
About Revenue Department Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Registrar
Posts
02
Location
New Delhi
Salary
Rs. 15,600 - Rs. 39,100 /-Per Month
Last Date
08/03/2022
Age
Not Mentioned
Website
https://www.finmin.nic.in/
Educational Qualification and Eligibility for Registrar Vacancy:
Post Name
Eligibility
Registrar
holding analogous posts; or
with five years' service in posts in the scale of R 8000-275-13500 (pre-revised) or equivalent in the parent cadre or Department; or
with eight years' regular service in posts in the scale of 6500-200-10500 (pre- revised) or equivalent in the parent cadre or Department; and Possessing experience in administration, establishment and accounts matters and preferably degree in Law from recognized University or equivalent.
Period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding Organization/Department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceed three years
How to Apply for Revenue Department Delhi Job Openings 2022:
To apply candidates are required to send applications in the prescribed Proforma, along with up-to-date attested copies of ACR/APAR dossiers for the last five years, cadre clearance, vigilance clearances, integrity certificate and major/minor penalty statement for the past 10 years may be forwarded to the Under Secretary (CAT), Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Room No. 245-A, North Block, New Delhi-110001 latest by 08.03.2021
Selection Process for Registrar Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Deputation.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Revenue Department Delhi.