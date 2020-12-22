RPSC Recruitment 2020 - 918 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

RPSC has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Job Recruitment 2020

RPSC has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

RPSC Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor Job Location Rajasthan No.of Posts 918 Last Date 30/12/2020 Age Limit 21-40 years

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor:

Good academic record with at least 55% marks at the Master's Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET.

NET/ SLET/ SET shall also not be required for such masters programs in disciplines for which NET/ SLET/ SET is not conducted.

How to apply for Assistant Professor job opening:

The candidates for the Assistant Professor posts should apply through RPSCgiven online application link. Enter the required credentials, Personal Details, Contact Details, Educational Eligibility. Make Payment and Submit the final form.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor:

The selection for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment will be made on the basis of Exam, Interview, and Document Verification.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here