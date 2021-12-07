Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 - 07 Veterinary Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

About Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is the state agency authorized by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various departments and Services under Government of Arunachal Pradesh and to advise the government on civil service matters.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission released latest job notification for the recruitment of 07 Veterinary Officer jobs in Arunachal. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on APPSC job vacancy 2021.

APPSC Job Notification 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission invites applications online from the citizens of India, for filling up of 7 (seven) posts of Veterinary Officer, Group- 'A' (Gazetted), under the Department of Animals Husbandry & Veterinary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, APPSC Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Job Openings About APPSC Job Requirement Details Post Name Veterinary Officer Post 07 Age Limit 18 to 32 Years Salary Rs. 15,600 - Rs. 39,100 /-Per Month Date 18/12/2021 Location Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Application Fees Rs. 150/- For Apst Candidates And 200/- For Other Than Apst Candidate Through Online Mode Only

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Veterinary Officer Vacancy:



Candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Animals & Veterinary Science from a recognized University.

Candidates that have appeared or are appearing in the final year examination shall also be eligible to apply, subject to production of original certificate/mark sheet at the time of viva-voce/ interview.



How to Apply for APPSC Job Opening 2021:

Interested candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.pov.in.

Selection Process for Veterinary Officer Job Vacancy:



The eligible candidate will have to appear in a written examination followed by Viva-Voce.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here