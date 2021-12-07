CCRH Dimapur Recruitment 2021: Senior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

About Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur

Clinical Research Unit for Homoeopathy, Dimapur under Central council for research in Homoeopathy, Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India. The programme was held at conference hall of Nagaland Tourism, Tourist lodge, Dimapur, Nagaland. The Programme was inaugurated by Guest of honour Dr. K. Vikhato Kinimi , Joint Director, Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Kohima . Dr. K Vikhato Kinimi stated that the two days event aims to enlighten the masses on scope of Homoeopathy in the Life style disorders and also added about importance of CME in Dimapur. Chief guest CMO, Dimapur District hospital & Deputy CMO of District Hospital Dimapur also present in the CME Programme. After felicitation of the guest, short speech was given by all the guest. The inaugural session was followed by the scientific sessions.

The Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Homeo). Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur Job vacancy 2021.

Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur Job Notification 2021:

The Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Homeo). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Job Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur Job Openings About Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Homeo)

No. of Posts 01 Age Limit Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview

Salary Rs. 35000/- (Consolidated) plus HRA as per rules

Job Location Dimapur, Nagaland Last Date 20.12.2021 (Monday) at 10 AM

Application Fee N/A Job Type Permanent

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Vacancy:

Qualification :

1. PG in Homeopathy from a recognized Statutory Board / Council / University included in 2nd Schedule to CCH Act, 1973

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy

OR

1. Degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University / Institute

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy

3. Three years research experience

How To Apply for Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur Job Openings:

Candidates should appear for the interview with self-attested and original copies of qualification, experience, marksheets , birth certificate, passport size photograph.

Selection Procedure for Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Vacancy:

A walk-in-interview will be held on 20.12.2021 (Monday) at 10 AM in Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, AYUSH Building, Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Medical Colony, Dimapur (Nagaland)-797112

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by The Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur, Assam regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.