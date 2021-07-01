CRC Sikkim Recruitment 2021 - 02 Clinical Assistant / Typist Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for filling up the following contractual posts for Composite Regional Centre For Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities, (CRC), Sikkim, Assam Lingzey P.S. Ranipool, Gangtok, East Sikkim on purely temporary basis. Composite Regional Centre For Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities, (CRC), Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clinical Assistant (Consultant) and Typist Clerk (Consultant). Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on CRC, Sikkim job vacancy 2021.

CRC Sikkim Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Composite Regional Centre For Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities, (CRC), Sikkim has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Clinical Assistant / Typist Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

CRC Sikkim Job Openings

About CRC Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Clinical Assistant (Consultant) (Speech Therapist) Typist Clerk (Consultant) No. of Posts 01 Post 01 Post Age Limit No Age Limit No Age Limit Salary Rs. 40,000/- P.M. each with no other allowances.

Rs. 22,000/- P.M. each with no other allowances.

Job Location Sikkim Job Type Contractual Last Date

12th July 2021

Application Fee N/A





Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for CRC Sikkim Job Vacancy:

To be qualified for the post of Clinical Assistant / Typist Clerk interested and eligible candidates must have the following eligibility criteria:

Post Name Educational Qualification Clinical Assistant (Consultant) (Speech Therapist) i. B.Sc (Sp & Hg) or equivalent. ii. 2 years relevant experience. iii. Registration with RCI. Typist Clerk (Consultant) i. Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent. ii. Typing Speed 35 wpm. With computer knowledge. iii. Minimum 2 years relevant experience.

How to Apply for CRC Sikkim Job Openings:

The application duly filled in all relevant columns, signed and enclosed with the self- attested copies of educational, professional, additional qualifications and experience certificates should be sent to THE DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR THE EMPOWERMENT OF PERSONS WITH VISUAL DISABILITIES (DIVYANGJAN), 116 RAJPUR ROAD, DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND- 248001 within 12th July 2021



Selection Procedure for Clinical Assistant / Typist Clerk Job Vacancy:

The Selection will be based on online interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by CRC Sikkim, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc

