 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Department of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Job Recruitment 2021- 60 Veterinary Field Assistant Vacancy, Job openings

DVAH Manipur has notified for the recruitment of 60 Veterinary Field Assistant vacancies. Apply Now!

Department of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Job Recruitment 2021- 60 Veterinary Field Assistant Vacancy, Job openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Feb 2021 12:26 PM GMT

Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Manipur has invited applications from highly motivated and dynamic candidates for the recruitment of 60 Veterinary Field Assistant vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date. ﻿

Manipur Animal Husbandry Job Recruitment

Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Manipur has released a job notification for the recruitment of 60 Veterinary Field Assistant vacancies. Ambitious candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DVAH Job Imphal Job Opening

About DVAH Job

Requirement Details

Post name

Veterinary Field Assistant

No. of posts

60

Job Location

Imphal

Salary

Rs 25,000/-

Last date to apply

30/01/2021

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Veterinary Field Assistant:

All the eligible/ intending candidates should have a Matriculate/HSLC or equivalent from a recognised University/Board) year V.F.A. Training Course Passed from a recognised Institution by the Department.

How to Apply for Manipur Animal Husbandry Job Opening:

Applicants who are Willing should sponsor their names from the concerned District Employment Exchange Offices and thereafter, or the candidates will have to download the prescribed form their official website vetymanipur.nic.in
Selection Procedure for Veterinary Field Assistant:
The selection of candidates will be notified later on their official website along with the details of an examination.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry

City-wise Job Opening
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department Animal Husbandry Manipur jobs Jobs in Manipur Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Jobs Jobs in Imphal Northeast Jobs Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Job Recruitment 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X