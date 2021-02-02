Department of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Job Recruitment 2021- 60 Veterinary Field Assistant Vacancy, Job openings

Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Manipur has invited applications from highly motivated and dynamic candidates for the recruitment of 60 Veterinary Field Assistant vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date. ﻿

Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Manipur has released a job notification for the recruitment of 60 Veterinary Field Assistant vacancies. Ambitious candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

All the eligible/ intending candidates should have a Matriculate/HSLC or equivalent from a recognised University/Board) year V.F.A. Training Course Passed from a recognised Institution by the Department.

How to Apply for Manipur Animal Husbandry Job Opening:

Applicants who are Willing should sponsor their names from the concerned District Employment Exchange Offices and thereafter, or the candidates will have to download the prescribed form their official website vetymanipur.nic.in

Selection Procedure for Veterinary Field Assistant:

The selection of candidates will be notified later on their official website along with the details of an examination.

