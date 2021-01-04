Directorate of Education, Manipur Recruitment 2020 - 923 Graduate Teacher Vacancy, Job Opening

Directorate of Education, Manipur has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

Directorate of Education, Manipur Job Recruitment 2020

Directorate of Education, Manipur has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Directorate of Education, Manipur Job Opening Application 2020 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Graduate Teacher Job Location Manipur No.of Posts 923 Last Date 11/01/2021 Age Limit 18-38 years Salary Rs. 13,600 /- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Graduate Teacher

Candidates are required to have a Graduate Degree and B.Ed from a recognized University. For the appointment of 923 (Nine Hundred and Twenty Three) posts of Graduate Teachers (614- Arts Graduate Teacher and 309 - Science Graduate Teacher) on contract basis.

Selection Procedure for Graduate Teacher

The appointment of the candidates will be purely on a contractual basis for the period up to the end of the financial year as per the regulation set by the government. The mode of selection as a graduate teacher will be based on the written examination. The appointment is district-specific and not-transferable.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here