 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Directorate of Education, Manipur Recruitment 2020 - 923 Graduate Teacher Vacancy, Job Opening

Directorate of Education has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher vacancies. Apply now!

Directorate of Education, Manipur

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 7:19 AM GMT

Directorate of Education, Manipur has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

Directorate of Education, Manipur Job Recruitment 2020

Directorate of Education, Manipur has recently sought a notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Directorate of Education, Manipur Job Opening Application 2020

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Graduate Teacher

Job Location

Manipur

No.of Posts

923

Last Date

11/01/2021

Age Limit

18-38 years

Salary

Rs. 13,600 /- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Graduate Teacher

Candidates are required to have a Graduate Degree and B.Ed from a recognized University. For the appointment of 923 (Nine Hundred and Twenty Three) posts of Graduate Teachers (614- Arts Graduate Teacher and 309 - Science Graduate Teacher) on contract basis.

Selection Procedure for Graduate Teacher

The appointment of the candidates will be purely on a contractual basis for the period up to the end of the financial year as per the regulation set by the government. The mode of selection as a graduate teacher will be based on the written examination. The appointment is district-specific and not-transferable.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Directorate of Education Manipur Manipur Recruitment 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X