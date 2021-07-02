RIMS Recruitment 2021 - ECG Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria can apply by submitting a neatly typed bio-data along with copies of caste, experience, educational certificates, etc. to the office of the "Deputy Director (Admin), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Lamphelpat, Imphal – 795004, Manipur" by 4:00 P.M. of 4th July 2021.

Selection Process for ECG Technician Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process for the post of ECG Technician at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal will be based on their performance in the Walk-in-Interview to be held on 6th July 2021 from 11:00 A.M. in the "Conference Room of Jubilee Hall, RIMS, Imphal". Candidates have to produce their original certificates, testimonials before the Selection Board.

