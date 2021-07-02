 Top
RIMS Recruitment 2021 - ECG Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal is recruiting for ECG Technician Vacancy. Apply Now.

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T13:24:44+05:30

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of an ECG Technician Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal job vacancy 2021.

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of an ECG Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

ECG Technician

Posts

05

Location

Imphal, Manipur

Salary

Rs. 374/- per day

Last Date

05/07/2021

Age

18 – 35 years.

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

ECG Technician

To apply for the post of ECG Technician at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal the candidate Should have done a Diploma in ECG/X-ray & ECG from a recognized Institute. Preference will be given to female candidates.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

How to Apply for Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria can apply by submitting a neatly typed bio-data along with copies of caste, experience, educational certificates, etc. to the office of the "Deputy Director (Admin), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Lamphelpat, Imphal – 795004, Manipur" by 4:00 P.M. of 4th July 2021.

Selection Process for ECG Technician Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process for the post of ECG Technician at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal will be based on their performance in the Walk-in-Interview to be held on 6th July 2021 from 11:00 A.M. in the "Conference Room of Jubilee Hall, RIMS, Imphal". Candidates have to produce their original certificates, testimonials before the Selection Board.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

