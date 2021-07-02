RIMS Recruitment 2021 - ECG Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of an ECG Technician Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal job vacancy 2021.
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of an ECG Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
ECG Technician
Posts
05
Location
Imphal, Manipur
Salary
Rs. 374/- per day
Last Date
05/07/2021
Age
18 – 35 years.
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
ECG Technician
To apply for the post of ECG Technician at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal the candidate Should have done a Diploma in ECG/X-ray & ECG from a recognized Institute. Preference will be given to female candidates.
Work Experience: Freshers may apply
How to Apply for Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria can apply by submitting a neatly typed bio-data along with copies of caste, experience, educational certificates, etc. to the office of the "Deputy Director (Admin), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Lamphelpat, Imphal – 795004, Manipur" by 4:00 P.M. of 4th July 2021.
Selection Process for ECG Technician Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process for the post of ECG Technician at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal will be based on their performance in the Walk-in-Interview to be held on 6th July 2021 from 11:00 A.M. in the "Conference Room of Jubilee Hall, RIMS, Imphal". Candidates have to produce their original certificates, testimonials before the Selection Board.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Latest Job Vacancies in Manipur: Jobs in Northeast, Manipur PSC Recruitment, Manipur Govt Jobs, Jobs in Imphal