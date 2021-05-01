DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

DECT Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DECT Meghalaya job vacancy 2021.
DECT Meghalaya Job Notification 2021
DECT Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
DECT Meghalaya Job Opening
About DECT Meghalaya Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician
Posts
01
Location
Meghalaya
Last Date
28/05/2021
Salary
Rs. 33000/- per month (fixed)
Application Fees
N/A
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician
BSc (Agriculture) / BTech (Agriculture) from recognized university with one year post qualification experience in relevant field OR
Diploma (Agriculture) from recognized Board of Education with two years post qualification experience in relevant field OR
NTC passed in Soil Testing and Crop Technician with three years post qualification experience in relevant field.
How to Apply for DECT Meghalaya Job Opening:
Eligible and Interested Candidates can submit their Application on or before 4:00 P.M. of the 28th May 2021 by mandatorily filling the Google form as per the link mentioned below:
Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician:- https://forms.gle/N9aDMQUrxvCephZk9
Candidates should only use a Gmail account for registration in the google form. Candidates should apply once using the google form and upload the supporting scanned documents in a single PDF file (the PDF should be renamed by first and last name of the Applicant and its total size should be less than 1 MB ).
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the DECT Meghalaya.
