DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

DECT Meghalaya invites candidates for the recruitment of - Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy, Apply Now!

DECT Meghalaya

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  1 May 2021 12:00 PM GMT

DECT Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DECT Meghalaya job vacancy 2021.

DECT Meghalaya Job Notification 2021

DECT Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DECT Meghalaya Job Opening

About DECT Meghalaya Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician

Posts

01

Location

Meghalaya

Last Date

28/05/2021

Salary

Rs. 33000/- per month (fixed)

Application Fees

N/A


Post Name

Educational Qualification

Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician

BSc (Agriculture) / BTech (Agriculture) from recognized university with one year post qualification experience in relevant field OR

Diploma (Agriculture) from recognized Board of Education with two years post qualification experience in relevant field OR

NTC passed in Soil Testing and Crop Technician with three years post qualification experience in relevant field.

How to Apply for DECT Meghalaya Job Opening:

Eligible and Interested Candidates can submit their Application on or before 4:00 P.M. of the 28th May 2021 by mandatorily filling the Google form as per the link mentioned below:

Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician:- https://forms.gle/N9aDMQUrxvCephZk9

Candidates should only use a Gmail account for registration in the google form. Candidates should apply once using the google form and upload the supporting scanned documents in a single PDF file (the PDF should be renamed by first and last name of the Applicant and its total size should be less than 1 MB ).

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the DECT Meghalaya.

