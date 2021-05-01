DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

Eligible and Interested Candidates can submit their Application on or before 4:00 P.M. of the 28th May 2021 by mandatorily filling the Google form as per the link mentioned below:

Training Officer for Soil Testing and Crop Technician:- https://forms.gle/N9aDMQUrxvCephZk9



Candidates should only use a Gmail account for registration in the google form. Candidates should apply once using the google form and upload the supporting scanned documents in a single PDF file (the PDF should be renamed by first and last name of the Applicant and its total size should be less than 1 MB ).

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here



Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the DECT Meghalaya.