Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Recruitment 2021 - Training Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training job vacancy 2021.
Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job Notification 2021
Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job Opening
|
About Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Training Officer
|
Posts
|
01
|
Location
|
Meghalaya
|
Last Date
|
28/05/2021
|
Salary
|
Rs. 33,000/- p.m.
|
Application Fees
|
N/A
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Training Officers
|
1.B.Sc (Ag)/ B.Tech. (Ag) from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience in a relevant field. OR
2.Diploma (Ag) from a recognized board of education with two years post qualification experience in a relevant field. OR
3.NTC passed in Soil Testing and Crop Technician with three years post qualification experience in a relevant field.
How to Apply for Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job Opening:
Eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the Google form (link mentioned in the advertisement) and upload the supporting scanned documents on or before 28th May 2021 till 4 PM. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Personal Interview.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Apply Online: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training.
