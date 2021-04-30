 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Recruitment 2021 - Training Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training invites candidates for the recruitment of - Training Officer, Apply Now!

Employment

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  30 April 2021 9:37 AM GMT

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training job vacancy 2021.

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job Notification 2021

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Training Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job Opening

About Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Training Officer

Posts

01

Location

Meghalaya

Last Date

28/05/2021

Salary

Rs. 33,000/- p.m.

Application Fees

N/A


Post Name

Educational Qualification

Training Officers

1.B.Sc (Ag)/ B.Tech. (Ag) from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience in a relevant field. OR

2.Diploma (Ag) from a recognized board of education with two years post qualification experience in a relevant field. OR

3.NTC passed in Soil Testing and Crop Technician with three years post qualification experience in a relevant field.

How to Apply for Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Job Opening:

Eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the Google form (link mentioned in the advertisement) and upload the supporting scanned documents on or before 28th May 2021 till 4 PM. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Personal Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training.

City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur

Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training Training Officer Vacancy Job Openings job in Meghalaya 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X