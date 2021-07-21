 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

DRDA East Khasi Hills Recruitment 2021 - Manager, Assistant & DEO Vacancy, Job Openings

District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills is recruiting for Manager, Assistant & DEO Vacancies. Apply Now.

DRDA East Khasi Hills

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-21T21:09:16+05:30

District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Manager, Assistant & DEO vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills job vacancy 2021.

District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills Job Recruitment Notification 2021

District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DRDA East Khasi Hills Job Openings

About DRDA East Khasi Hills Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Planning & Training Manager

Training Assistant

Programme Assistant

Accounts Assistant Cum DEO

Post

01

01

11

11

Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary

Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Last Date

06/08/2021

Age

18 – 27 years

18 – 27 years

18 – 27 years

18 – 27 years

Application Fees

N/A


Educational Qualification for District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Planning & Training Manager

To Apply for the post of Planning & Training Manager at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done PG from recognized University/ Institution in Social Work/ Rural Development/ RDAP/ Agricultural Economics/ Sociology or related fields.

Work Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years in the Rural development sector or in the field of Training & Implementation of Rural Development programs.

Training Assistant

To Apply for the post of Training Assistant at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done Graduate Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Agricultural Economics or related fields from any recognized University.

Work Experience: Minimum of 1-2 years in the field of Rural development and having experience of working with the community.

Programme Assistant

To Apply for the post of Programme Assistant at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done PG in MSW/Economts/ Sociology/ Agricultural Economics/ Rural Development from any recognized University.

Work Experience: Minimum 2-3 years in related fields.

Accounts Assistant Cum DEO

To Apply for the post of Accounts Assistant Cum DEO at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done Graduate in Commerce and 1-year PGDCA (compulsory) from any recognized University.

Work Experience: Minimum 2-3 years in related fields.

How to Apply for District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their application in standard form along with the Bio-data and testimonials, Educational Qualifications, Experience Certificate, 2 (Two) passport size photographs, and address for communication to the office of the Project Director, DRDA/Block Offices under East Khasi Hills District or through the online application (https://eastkhasihills.gov.in). The last date of submission is on the 6th August 2021 up to 4:00 pm.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre

City-wise Job Openings in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Latest Jobs in Meghalaya: Jobs in Meghalaya, Meghalaya Govt Jobs, Meghalaya Police Jobs, Jobs in Shillong, Meghalaya PSC Recruitment Jobs, Meghalaya Police Jobs, NIT Meghalaya Job Vacancies

Tags: DRDA East Khasi Hills DRDA East Khasi Hills Recruitment Manager Assistant DEO Vacancy Jobs in Northeast Jobs in Shillong Jobs in Meghalaya Meghalaya Job Openings 
Categories: Jobs in Rest of NE Jobs Jobs in Meghalaya Jobs in Shillong 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X