DRDA East Khasi Hills Recruitment 2021 - Manager, Assistant & DEO Vacancy, Job Openings

District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Manager, Assistant & DEO vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills job vacancy 2021.
District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills Job Recruitment Notification 2021
District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
DRDA East Khasi Hills Job Openings
About DRDA East Khasi Hills Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Planning & Training Manager
Training Assistant
Programme Assistant
Accounts Assistant Cum DEO
Post
01
01
11
11
Location
Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary
Rs. 30,000/- Per Month
Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
Last Date
06/08/2021
Age
18 – 27 years
18 – 27 years
18 – 27 years
18 – 27 years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Planning & Training Manager
To Apply for the post of Planning & Training Manager at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done PG from recognized University/ Institution in Social Work/ Rural Development/ RDAP/ Agricultural Economics/ Sociology or related fields.
Work Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years in the Rural development sector or in the field of Training & Implementation of Rural Development programs.
Training Assistant
To Apply for the post of Training Assistant at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done Graduate Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Agricultural Economics or related fields from any recognized University.
Work Experience: Minimum of 1-2 years in the field of Rural development and having experience of working with the community.
Programme Assistant
To Apply for the post of Programme Assistant at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done PG in MSW/Economts/ Sociology/ Agricultural Economics/ Rural Development from any recognized University.
Work Experience: Minimum 2-3 years in related fields.
Accounts Assistant Cum DEO
To Apply for the post of Accounts Assistant Cum DEO at District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills the candidate Should have done Graduate in Commerce and 1-year PGDCA (compulsory) from any recognized University.
Work Experience: Minimum 2-3 years in related fields.
How to Apply for District Rural Development Agency East Khasi Hills Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their application in standard form along with the Bio-data and testimonials, Educational Qualifications, Experience Certificate, 2 (Two) passport size photographs, and address for communication to the office of the Project Director, DRDA/Block Offices under East Khasi Hills District or through the online application (https://eastkhasihills.gov.in). The last date of submission is on the 6th August 2021 up to 4:00 pm.
