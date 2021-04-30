 Top
ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Recruitment 2021 - Business Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region invites candidates for the recruitment of - Business Manager Vacancy, Apply Now!

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  30 April 2021 8:04 AM GMT

ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Business Manager (RA) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Manipur Transport Department job vacancy 2021.

ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Business Manager (RA) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Requirement Details

Post Name

Business Manager (RA)

Posts

01

Location

Meghalaya

Last Date

07/05/2021

Salary

Rs. 49,000/- p.m. + HRA

Application Fees

N/A

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Business Manager (RA)

1.Ph.D. in Agriculture Business Management/ Agriculture Economics/ Business Management/ Intellectual Property Management/ Technology Transfer/ Technology Commercialization/ Business Development/ Enterpreneurship development. OR

2.Masters Degree in Agriculture Business Management/ Business Management/ Agriculture Economics Intellectual Property Management/ Technology Transfer/ Technology Commercialization/ Business with 1st Division or 60% marks or equivalent grade point average with 4/5 years of a bachelors degree with at least three years of research experience as evidenced from Fellowship/ Associateship/ Training/ other engagement.
How to Apply for ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Job Opening:

Eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and mark sheets from HSLC onwards to the "abicentreicarumiam@gmail.com" on or before 7th May 2021. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview (online through video conferencing).

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region.

ICAR Research Complex Business Manager Vacancy Job Openings Jobs in Meghalaya 
