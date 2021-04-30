ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Recruitment 2021 - Business Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

How to Apply for ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Job Opening:

How to Apply for ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Job Opening:

Eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and mark sheets from HSLC onwards to the "abicentreicarumiam@gmail.com" on or before 7th May 2021. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview (online through video conferencing).

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here



Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region.