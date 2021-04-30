ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Recruitment 2021 - Business Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Business Manager (RA) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Manipur Transport Department job vacancy 2021.
ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region Job Notification 2021
ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Business Manager (RA) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ICAR Research Complex Job Opening
About ICAR Research Complex Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Business Manager (RA)
Posts
01
Location
Meghalaya
Last Date
07/05/2021
Salary
Rs. 49,000/- p.m. + HRA
Application Fees
N/A
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Business Manager (RA)
1.Ph.D. in Agriculture Business Management/ Agriculture Economics/ Business Management/ Intellectual Property Management/ Technology Transfer/ Technology Commercialization/ Business Development/ Enterpreneurship development. OR
2.Masters Degree in Agriculture Business Management/ Business Management/ Agriculture Economics Intellectual Property Management/ Technology Transfer/ Technology Commercialization/ Business with 1st Division or 60% marks or equivalent grade point average with 4/5 years of a bachelors degree with at least three years of research experience as evidenced from Fellowship/ Associateship/ Training/ other engagement.
Eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and mark sheets from HSLC onwards to the "abicentreicarumiam@gmail.com" on or before 7th May 2021. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview (online through video conferencing).
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the ICAR Research Complex for N.E.H. Region.
