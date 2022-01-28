Meghalaya DOFP Recruitment 2022: Technical Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

About Directorate of Food Processing (DOFP) Meghalaya:

The agro-climatic zones of Meghalaya facilitate production of a large number of diverse fruits and vegetables. Most of our agricultural commodities are amenable for further processing into various intermediary and finished products that can fetch better value to the farmers and processors. The present institutional mechanism for value addition is barely adequate. The full potential of the sector therefore, goes abegging.

Based on the 2015-16 data, the net sown area of Meghalaya is 3,43,431 ha which is just 15.27% of the total geographical area. There are at least four major crops that are grown in about 10000 ha each, in our state, namely: – Potato, Mandarin Orange, Pineapple, and Ginger. There is also an exclusive niche market for Lakadong Turmeric.

This is where the proposal for creating the Directorate of Food Processing came into being and the Government of Meghalaya had created a new Directorate of Food Processing under the Department of Agriculture in May 2018.

Meghalaya DOFP Job Recruitment 2022:

The Directorate of Food Processing (DOFP) under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare invites online applications from the eligible candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya for the posts of Technical Associate Level-III. The last date for submission of the application is 15th February 2022.

Directorate of Food Processing (DOFP), Meghalaya Job Openings

About DOFP Meghalaya Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Technical Associate Level-III

No. of Posts 11 Age Limit As per Meghalaya Govt. norms

Salary Rs. 22,000/- per month

Job Location Meghalaya Last Date 15th February 2022

Application Fee N/A Job Type Permanent

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Technical Associate Vacancy:

Bachelor's Degree in Food Science and Technology/ Food Engineering/ Post Harvest Technology with minimum 55% marks from reputed State /National/ International universities/institutes.

How to Apply for Meghalaya DOFP Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Meghalaya Food Processing official website https://dofpmeghalaya.org.

Submission of complete application through online mode closes on 15th February 2022 upto 17:00 Hrs.

Selection Procedure for Technical Associate Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by The Directorate of Food Processing (DOFP), Meghalaya