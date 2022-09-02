Meghalaya Zoo Recruitment 2022 - Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Vacancy, Job Opening

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society is recruiting for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Apply Now!

Published :  2 Sep 2022 7:09 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-09-02T14:22:18+05:30

Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society released the latest job notification for the recruitment ofVeterinary Assistant Surgeon vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Zoo job vacancy 2022.

Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Name of Post

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

No.of Vacancy

Various

Salary

Rs. 57,000/- Per Month

Job Location

Shillong – Meghalaya

Walk-in-date

05-Sep-2022

Official Website

megforest.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per Meghalaya Zoo official notification candidate should have completed B.V.Sc/ B.V.Sc & A.H, M.V.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for Meghalaya Zoo Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address O/o of the Chief Executive Officer, Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society, Shillong, Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere. on 05-Sep-2022

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Zoo

