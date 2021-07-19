 Top
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Recruitment 2021 - Project Associate & Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  19 July 2021 10:10 AM GMT

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate & Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2021.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate & Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NEHU Job Opening

About NEHU Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Project Associate-I

Project Associate-II

Project Assistant

Post

07

01

01

Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary

Rs. 31000/- +16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs. 35960/-)

Rs. 35000/- +16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs. 40600/-)

Rs.20000/-+16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs.23200/-) Increment of 15% for every 3 years of experience

Last Date

15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (published on 17.07.2021)

Age

Not Mentioned

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Project Associate-I

To Apply for the post of Project Associate-I at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong candidate Should have done M.Tech/M.Sc. in Computational Biology/ Bioinformatics/ M.Sc. (IT)/MCA.

Project Associate-II

To apply for the post of Project Associate-II at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong the candidate Should have done M.Tech/ M.Sc. in Computational Biology/ Bioinformatics/ M.Sc. (IT)/ MCA.

Project Assistant

To Apply for the post of Project Assistant at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong the candidate Should have done Three years degree course from UGC-recognized University.

Diploma in Computer Application with expertise in Office automation.

How to Apply for North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility may be submitted in the email: devbioinfo@gmail.com within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (published on 17.07.2021).

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
