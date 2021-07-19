North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Recruitment 2021 - Project Associate & Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate & Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2021.
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Recruitment Notification 2021
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate & Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
NEHU Job Opening
|
About NEHU Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Project Associate-I
|
Project Associate-II
|
Project Assistant
|
Post
|
07
|
01
|
01
|
Location
|
Shillong, Meghalaya
|
Salary
|
Rs. 31000/- +16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs. 35960/-)
|
Rs. 35000/- +16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs. 40600/-)
|
Rs.20000/-+16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs.23200/-) Increment of 15% for every 3 years of experience
|
Last Date
|
15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (published on 17.07.2021)
|
Age
|
Not Mentioned
|
Application Fees
|
N/A
Educational Qualification for North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Vacancy:
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Project Associate-I
|
To Apply for the post of Project Associate-I at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong candidate Should have done M.Tech/M.Sc. in Computational Biology/ Bioinformatics/ M.Sc. (IT)/MCA.
|
Project Associate-II
|
To apply for the post of Project Associate-II at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong the candidate Should have done M.Tech/ M.Sc. in Computational Biology/ Bioinformatics/ M.Sc. (IT)/ MCA.
|
Project Assistant
|
To Apply for the post of Project Assistant at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong the candidate Should have done Three years degree course from UGC-recognized University.
Diploma in Computer Application with expertise in Office automation.
How to Apply for North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility may be submitted in the email: devbioinfo@gmail.com within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (published on 17.07.2021).
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)